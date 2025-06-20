Ride Sharing Market Outlook Report 2025-2034: Blockchain And AI Revolutionizing Ride Sharing Networks, Market Gains Momentum Amidst Sustainability Concerns
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$136.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$566.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. BlaBlaCar SA Cabify Espana S.L.U Careem Networks FZ LLC Gett GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd. Lyft Inc. Uber Technologies Inc. Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Aptiv PLC TomTom International BV Daimler AG Bolt Technology OU Zimride Denso Corporation Yandex Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd. Via Transportation Inc. Scoop Technologies Inc. Wingz Inc. Curb Mobility LLC PT Gojek Indonesia Easy Taxi Servicos Ltda. Beat Mobility SA Juno USA LP Grab Holdings Inc. Free Now Bolt Mobility Corp. ViaVan Ryde Technologies Pte Ltd
Ride Sharing Market Segmentation
By Type
- E-Hailing Car Rental Station-Based Mobility
By Membership Type
- Corporate Ridesharing Dynamic Ridesharing
By Target Audience
- Families Daily Commuters Other Target Audiences
By Business Model
- B2B B2C
By Application
- iOS Other Applications
By Geography
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific The Middle East and Africa South and Central America
