Gan Jing World Launches Cloud Services For Businesses Worldwide

Unmatched Privacy & Independence

End-to-End Monitoring. Enterprise-Grade Performance

Secured private data lake transfer

Gan Jing Cloud offers private & hybrid cloud services for businesses and organizations real digital independence, high performance, and unmatched privacy.

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MIDDLETOWN, NY (June 20, 2025) - Gan Jing World, a fast-growing video and social media platform, announces the public launch of Gan Jing Cloud . Built on the platform's proven and reliable infrastructure, Gan Jing Cloud offers private and hybrid cloud services designed to give businesses and organizations true digital independence, enterprise-grade performance, and unmatched privacy.

This commitment aligns with Gan Jing World's core mission: to protect free expression and prevent censorship and infiltration by totalitarian regimes.

Cloud Built Just for Your Business

Gan Jing Cloud offers enterprises a secure, independent cloud infrastructure designed to help them break free from the limitations of traditional hyperscalers:

. Avoid vendor lock-in with flexible private and hybrid solutions

. Eliminate de-platforming risks with full ownership over data and infrastructure

. Control costs with transparent pricing and no hidden fees

. Reduce total cloud costs with a price-saving guarantee tailored to your infrastructure needs

Proven Infrastructure

Gan Jing Cloud is the independent cloud infrastructure behind the rapid growth of GanJingWorld-serving tens of millions of users with high-performance video and social capabilities across global data centers.

“From the very beginning, Gan Jing World was on a mission to create a platform where people can share freely without fear of censorship. We respect user privacy rather than exploit it. Today, Gan Jing Cloud powers everything from our social platform to high-performance streaming and creator monetization. I'm excited that this independent, groundbreaking infrastructure will give more businesses the freedom, performance and privacy that fuel growth and innovation,” said Gan Jing World CEO Sherry Yin.

Success Story: Data Migration for Top Brands

Gan Jing Cloud is built for industries that demand privacy, performance, and control. A leading online streaming platform recently migrated from a public cloud to private cloud built by Gan Jing Cloud. The result: uninterrupted, high-performance streaming with 99.99% uptime, enhanced DRM, and robust content protection-now reaching audiences in over 40 global locations.

Ethical AI Add-ons

Gan Jing World's innovative Ethical AI solutions-including computer vision to analyze visual data, natural language processing (NLP) to automate and understand human language, and predictive analytics to forecast trends-help organizations harness data, improve operational efficiency, and stay ahead in a competitive landscape. ( )

Gan Jing Cloud is available now. To learn more or get started, visit:

ABOUT GAN JING WORLD

Gan Jing World is a video and streaming platform where users can watch videos, stream movies, get the latest news and entertainment, and connect with friends and family.“Gan Jing” means“clean.” Our mission, Technology for Humanity, is at the heart of everything we do: promoting kindness, respect, and trust, and reconnecting people with morals and traditions. We value freedom of speech and privacy, allowing users to download the app, share, and comment without registration.

This mission has resonated with a global audience. In just two years, influencers with a combined 500+ million online following, along with major media outlets, are joining Gan Jing World to grow their communities and international impact. ( )

Collaboration: ...

Media Contact: ...

Gan Jing World

Ganjingworld Corp.

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.