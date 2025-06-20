Industry Leaders Gather To Advance Operational Excellence At CIBSE's Measuring Performance And Facilities Management Conference

MENAFN - Pressat) CIBSE's Measuring Performance and Facilities Management Conference recently brought together leading voices from across the built environment to explore the evolving landscape of building performance and operational excellence.

Held against the backdrop of increasing pressure to improve lifelong building sustainability and efficiency, the conference focused on cutting-edge themes including building management systems (BMS), data-driven decision-making, post-occupancy evaluation, and health and wellbeing metrics. The event also supported and expanded on the principles outlined in CIBSE Guide M: Maintenance engineering and management, reinforcing best practice in operational performance.

The programme featured four dynamic sessions, each offering practical insights and discussion from experienced professionals across the sector. The first session, Collaboration and accountability in a changing landscape, was chaired by Vince Arnold, CIBSE President. This opening discussion explored how accountability and cross-disciplinary collaboration can unlock greater value in facilities management, with contributions from David Stevens, Robert Nicoll, and Tamsin Tweddell.

In the second session, Balancing performance with building and occupant health, chaired by David Stevens, speakers including Dr Philip Webb, Peter Brown, and Saurabh Bhandari delved into strategies for harmonising performance optimisation with occupant wellbeing, emphasising the importance of creating efficient, yet human-centric, spaces.

The third session, Successful collaboration and lessons learnt – Design Vs. Maintenance, was chaired by Joanna Harris, UK&I Head of Technical Services at Sodexo. This panel reflected on real-world projects where design decisions were influenced, or challenged, by long-term maintenance considerations. Speakers included Bernard Crouch, James Campbell, Joanna Harris, and Sylvain Blanchard.

The final session, post-occupancy evaluation, was chaired by Volkan Doda, Head of Design Technologies at Atelier Ten. Featuring insights from Dr Victoria Tink, Ellen Salazar, Tom McNeil, and Volkan Doda, the session highlighted how POE can be used to close the feedback loop, validate design intent and identify opportunities for ongoing improvement in building performance.

Reflecting on the importance of the event, Dr Anastasia Mylona , CIBSE Technical Director, said:

“As the sector looks to tackle both climate challenges and growing performance expectations, this conference provided a vital platform for knowledge exchange, innovation and collaboration. Sharing practical approaches and lessons learnt is central to improving outcomes and empowering the professionals who shape the buildings we live and work in.”

The 2025 Measuring Performance and Facilities Management Conference provided delegates with valuable insights, real-world case studies and networking opportunities, reinforcing CIBSE's role at the forefront of technical excellence and sustainable practice in the built environment.