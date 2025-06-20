Indian-Origin BBC Journalist Naga Munchetty Accused Of Bullying, Inappropriate Conduct
The allegations span two separate incidents. In 2022, Munchetty was reported to have made a crude, off-air remark referencing a sex act while on a break during her Radio 5 Live shift, a comment that reportedly prompted an informal reprimand from a senior producer.
No formal disciplinary action followed, though those present described the exchange as“crass, inappropriate and wildly unprofessional.” One affected colleague was left feeling“embarrassed” by the incident.Also Read | Chris Brown pleads not guilty to 'bottle attack' charge at London nightclub
The scrutiny intensified after an incident on BBC Breakfast last year when Munchetty allegedly accused a junior member of staff, without evidence, of theft. The confrontation reportedly took place behind the scenes and concluded without an apology.
Following the episode, the junior employee left the show, reportedly feeling demoralised.“It was humiliating,” an inside source said of the allegation.
These reports emerge amid rising concerns over the BBC's approach to workplace misconduct. As the first female presenter to be publicly scrutinised following scandals involving male figures like Giovanni Pernice, Graziano Di Prima, and Wynne Evans, Munchetty's case has sparked debate about perceived double standards.“If a male presenter made a sexual comment like that... he'd be out the door. But with Naga, it gets brushed off,” claimed a Breakfast insider.Also Read | Cathy Newman opens up about haunting deepfake ordeal amid AI abuse
The BBC has acknowledged an internal review of the show's workplace culture, including an ongoing investigation into its editor, Richard Frediani, who is currently on leave amid his bullying allegations.
A BBC spokesperson in a statement said,“We take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously,” though no comment was made on individual cases.Also Read | New Covid-19 variant 'Nimbus' is spreading in California – should you worry?
Munchetty rose to fame in 2018 when she interviewed writer and biologist David Attenborough for the BBC Breakfast show. The interaction went viral after she asked Attenborough a question about the royal family. The question left the writer visibly upset.
