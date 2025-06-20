Explosives Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 Safety Innovations And Sustainability Drive Explosives Market Growth Amid Regulations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$47.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$100.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Orica Limited AECI Limited Incitec Pivot Ltd. Hanwha Corporation ENAEX S.A. Austin Powder Company Omnia Group China Poly Group Corporation Chemring Group Maxamcorp Holding S.L. Premier Explosives Ltd Solar Industries India Ltd Keltech Energies Ltd Gocl Corporation Ltd Kayaku Japan Co. Ltd Ysk Inc Dyno Nobel Johnson Hi-Tech (Australia) Pty Ltd Ui Energy Corporation Jun Poong Industrial Co. Ltd Anhui Jiangnan Chemical Co. Ltd Cbi Explosives Industry Group Hse Explosives Orica UK Ltd Ces Advanced Composites UK Ltd Conjay Collectors Ammunition Company Ltd Maxam - Mining Technology Societe Suisse Des Explosifs Sse Group Biazzi Sa Azottech Ao Nmp Spark Nitro Sibir Hunting PLC Geodynamics Accurate Energetic Systems Llc Maine Drilling And Blasting Dynaenergetics US Inc Exsa Sa Austin International Keltec Energies Economic Explosives Ibp Co Noble Explochem Detotec North America Inc. Modern Chemicals and Services Company Drill And Blast Eurenco Sa Nof Corp Ael Mining Services Ltd./ Aeci Group Sasol Limited Bme (Bulk Mining Explosive) Titanobel
Explosives Market Segmentation By Type
- HMX PETN RDX Dynamite ANFO Other Types
By Application
- Mining Quarrying Construction Other Applications
By Pyrotechnics Application
- Consumer Proximate Other Pyrotechnics Applications
By Geography
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific The Middle East and Africa South and Central America
Explosives Market
