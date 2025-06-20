Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan And Russia's Tatarstan Identify Areas Of Cooperation Until 2027

Kyrgyzstan And Russia's Tatarstan Identify Areas Of Cooperation Until 2027


2025-06-20 06:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 20.​ Kyrgyzstan and Russia's Tatarstan have signed a plan of joint activities to implement the intergovernmental agreement on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and social-humanitarian cooperation for 2025-2027, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The document was signed following a meeting between the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev and the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

The discussions transpired in the periphery of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics and future trajectories of bilateral collaboration.

Focused emphasis was directed towards synergistic investment collaboration, the establishment of industrial partnerships, and the execution of integrated digital and educational initiatives.

Minnikhanov highlighted the substantial potential for synergistic collaboration and suggested the orchestration of reciprocal business missions in the imminent future.

Furthermore, Amangeldiev articulated his intent to enhance collaborative synergies with Tatarstan and conveyed his preparedness to engage in dialogues regarding prospective initiatives.

MENAFN20062025000187011040ID1109699963

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search