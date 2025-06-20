The Way You Interact With Your Data Just Got An Upgrade

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BCC Research Launches AI-Enabled Market Intelligence Platform

Boston, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research, a trusted leader in market intelligence for over 50 years, is proud to unveil its latest innovation: the AI-Enabled Market Research Tool , an advanced platform designed to transform how businesses access, apply, and scale insight across their organizations in the AI era.

This cutting-edge tool is built for a world where large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Claude, and enterprise AI platforms are becoming standard. Instead of relying on static PDFs, BCC now delivers AI-readable, attribution-safe insight streams - providing companies with real-time, structured access to market data optimized for machine learning and automation.

“This will allow companies to directly embed our research into their AI workflows. This will enable people throughout their organization to take advantage of our key global insights as part of their embedded decision-making process. It will be a game changer for our clients to take full advantage of our global market intelligence”, says Kathy Million, President, BCC Research.

Key Benefits of the New Platform Include:



AI-Enhanced Research Access: Direct API integration with BCC's full report library, optimized for use with leading LLMs and internal AI deployments.

Always Current, Always Connected: As new reports are released, they're automatically formatted and added to each subscriber's private, continuously updated insight feed. Future-Proofed Intelligence: Designed for innovation and knowledge management teams to extract value from market research in real-time, scalable ways traditional formats never allowed.

This new tool is an excellent addition to BCC's AI Intelligence & Enablement vertical. It is available now to existing subscribers only as part of their early renewal campaign for organizations seeking to modernize their market research infrastructure.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

