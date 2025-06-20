Easou Technology Holdings Limited Enters Into Agreement To Raise Over HKD 180 Million Through Share Placement
The Company presently intends to use the net proceeds from the Placing to fund: the research and development of its AI recommendation engine and artificial intelligence-generated content (AIGC), enabling new application scenarios across various entertainment verticals. Proceeds will support the expansion of its online gaming and short drama content in overseas markets, as well as the ongoing upgrades and development of its intelligent advertising platforms.
This transaction will strengthen Easou's capital base and enhance its financial position and net assets base for long-term development and growth. The funds raised will enhance the Group's research and development capabilities, reinforce its technological edge, support its positioning as a third-party online reading platform, and accelerate the expansion of its digital marketing services and international business. In a demonstration of confidence in the Company's future, Mr. Wang Xi, Executive Director, Chairman, and CEO of Easou, has voluntarily committed not to sell any of his shares for 75 days from the date of the agreement.
Mr. Wang Xi commented: 'This fundraising marks a pivotal step in the Group's strategy to build its AI+ content ecosystem. By prioritizing investment in the research and development of AI recommendation engines and AIGC technologies, we are empowering the growth of our digital marketing services while accelerating the rollout of high-potential content formats such as short dramas and online games. At the same time, our overseas expansion strategy is aimed at capturing the vast opportunities presented by the global AI market. This transaction will significantly enhance Easou's capital base and investor foundation, further strengthening our leadership in the rapidly evolving AI era.'
About Easou Technology Holdings Limited
Easou Technology Holdings Limited (HKEX: 2550) is a China-based digital technology company specializing in AI-powered content distribution and recommendation. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Shenzhen, it is recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise and an Innovative SME. Easou's core businesses span digital marketing, online reading, game publishing, and other digital content services. Its proprietary AI recommendation engine underpins personalized content delivery and ad targeting across these verticals, making it one of China's earliest commercial adopters of AI recommendation technologies.
