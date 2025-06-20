Poco F7 Price LEAKED Ahead Of June 24 Launch! Here's What It Might Cost You

The Poco F7 is scheduled to launch in India on June 24. However, several important facts, like the possible pricing range, have been leaked before of the formal event. The forthcoming Poco smartphone may cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. The reported range is consistent with Poco's previous price approach for its F-series phones, even if the brand has not acknowledged this.

Just the preview? Yeah. The main event's about to hit. Launching on 24th June, 5:30 PM IST on #Flipkart...#POCOF7 #AllPowerNoBS twitter/gIiTX4FNGz

- POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 19, 2025

Poco has positioned its F-series as high-performance smartphones at competitive costs in previous years. The F4 was introduced for Rs 27,999, while the F6 and F5 both priced at Rs 29,999. Poco is anticipated to maintain the F7 within the price range of budget-conscious consumers given the fierce competition in the Rs 35,000 market from competitors like iQOO and OnePlus.

Poco F7: Expected specifications and details

Flipkart has already listed the Poco F7, providing an early look at what to anticipate. Its enormous 6,550mAh battery, which may be the largest ever seen on an Indian smartphone, seems to be the main attraction. According to Poco, with typical use, the battery may last over two days between charges. The silicon-carbon battery technology, which also allows for 90W rapid charging and 22.5W reverse charging, enables the device to function as a power bank when necessary.

6500mAh Massive Battery ➡️ You binge, we last.90W HyperCharge ➡️ Coffee breaks > charging breaks.#POCOF7, the new standard of power. 🔋 twitter/JI99DFpdZA

- POCO (@POCOGlobal) June 19, 2025

The Poco F7 may outperform current industry leaders in battery capacity, like as the iQOO Z10 and Vivo T4, if the specifications are correct. But since the final design is yet unknown, it's unclear if the phone's enormous battery would make it hefty.

It is anticipated that Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 CPU would power the Poco F7. According to a recent Geekbench listing, at least one version of the phone may come with this chipset and 12GB of RAM. According to preliminary testing, this new processor, which is intended for high-end performance, may achieve speeds that are comparable to those of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

With the official launch just days away, Poco fans will soon find out how accurate these leaks are. If the pricing and features turn out to be true, the F7 could give strong competition to other mid-range heavyweights in India.