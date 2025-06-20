China Mobile And ZTE Win The Asia Mobile Award 2025 With AI-Driven 5G Cloudified Core Network

The innovative AI-driven green and energy-saving 5G cloudified core network project aims to significantly reduce the energy consumption of the 5G core network while enhancing network performance and operation efficiency through the innovative cloud-native architecture and intelligent energy-saving technology. Leveraging ZTE's leading Intelligent 5G core network solutions and China Mobile's extensive experience in green communications, this project successfully achieves energy efficiency optimization and carbon emission reduction of 5G core network, providing operators with efficient and environmentally-friendly 5G core network deployment solutions.

The AI-driven green and energy-saving 5G cloudified core network innovation project not only helps operators reduce OPEX and CAPEX, but also provides replicable solutions for the sustainable development of global 5G core networks. To date, this project has been deployed across multiple provinces of China, achieving significant energy savings.

Moving forward, ZTE will further its collaboration with China Mobile to promote the application of green and energy-saving technologies in a wider range of network systems. Both parties will work together with global partners to advance the green and intelligent development of 5G networks, with great commitment to the sustainable development of the global communications industry.

SOURCE ZTE Corporation