Deepbrain AI: AI Studios 4.0 Enables Cinematic-Grade Video Generation From Text Prompt

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2025) - DeepBrain AI has launched, enabling users to create-no cameras, actors, or editing tools needed. This marks a major leap in fast, easy, and cost-effective video production.







Next-Level AI Video Creation - From YouTubers to Global Content Creators

With version 4.0, AI Studios enhances creative freedom through prompt-based cinematic storytelling . Marketers can now launch multilingual campaigns with ease, educators can develop engaging learning content more efficiently, and enterprise teams can deliver global branded videos -all without the delays or complexities of traditional production workflows.

New and Enhanced Features in AI Studios 4.0

AI Studios 4.0 introduces a range of powerful updates aimed at optimizing the creative process:

Automatically generate YouTube-style videos from simple prompts with the new topic-to-video capability. Just set the target audience, tone, and objective-cinematic AI visuals help deliver polished results with fewer edits and faster production.Over 2,000 new avatars powered by generative AI offer a wider range of options to suit various video topics, tones, and styles.Produce content in over 110 languages with improved accent customization tailored to regional preferences. High-quality dubbing and advanced AI translation ensure accurate and consistent messaging across global markets.Users can now download videos in 4K resolution, delivering sharper visuals and enhanced clarity for professional presentations, training content, and marketing assets.

These updates aim to support use cases across education, corporate training, marketing, and social media , reinforcing AI Studios' role as a versatile production solution.

Flexible Subscription Plans

AI Studios 4.0 offers flexible plans tailored to individuals, teams, and enterprises -ranging from complimentary access with essential features to advanced tools for professional collaboration and large-scale production.

Positioning for Global AI Video Innovation

AI Studios 4.0 makes it easier than ever to create powerful content for education, marketing, and business -thanks to its multilingual support , creative freedom , and simple, user-friendly design .

With this latest update, DeepBrain AI is redefining what's possible in AI video generation -helping creators around the world communicate and tell stories in smarter, faster, and more engaging ways .