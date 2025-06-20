Deepbrain AI: AI Studios 4.0 Enables Cinematic-Grade Video Generation From Text Prompt
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Next-Level AI Video Creation - From YouTubers to Global Content Creators
With version 4.0, AI Studios enhances creative freedom through prompt-based cinematic storytelling . Marketers can now launch multilingual campaigns with ease, educators can develop engaging learning content more efficiently, and enterprise teams can deliver global branded videos -all without the delays or complexities of traditional production workflows.
New and Enhanced Features in AI Studios 4.0
AI Studios 4.0 introduces a range of powerful updates aimed at optimizing the creative process:Prompt-Based Cinematic Video Creation:
Automatically generate YouTube-style videos from simple prompts with the new topic-to-video capability. Just set the target audience, tone, and objective-cinematic AI visuals help deliver polished results with fewer edits and faster production. 2,000+ Generative Avatars:
Over 2,000 new avatars powered by generative AI offer a wider range of options to suit various video topics, tones, and styles. 110+ Languages with Enhanced Accents & Dubbing:
Produce content in over 110 languages with improved accent customization tailored to regional preferences. High-quality dubbing and advanced AI translation ensure accurate and consistent messaging across global markets. 4K Video Download Support:
Users can now download videos in 4K resolution, delivering sharper visuals and enhanced clarity for professional presentations, training content, and marketing assets.
These updates aim to support use cases across education, corporate training, marketing, and social media , reinforcing AI Studios' role as a versatile production solution.
Flexible Subscription Plans
AI Studios 4.0 offers flexible plans tailored to individuals, teams, and enterprises -ranging from complimentary access with essential features to advanced tools for professional collaboration and large-scale production.
Positioning for Global AI Video Innovation
AI Studios 4.0 makes it easier than ever to create powerful content for education, marketing, and business -thanks to its multilingual support , creative freedom , and simple, user-friendly design .
With this latest update, DeepBrain AI is redefining what's possible in AI video generation -helping creators around the world communicate and tell stories in smarter, faster, and more engaging ways .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment