View From The Hill: Albanese Decides Against Pursuing Donald Trump To NATO

MENAFN - The Conversation) Anthony Albanese, just back from the G7 and his cancelled meeting with Donald Trump, has abandoned the idea of going to next week's NATO meeting in pursuit of face time with the elusive president.

The word was that the prime minister would only go if he could be confident of a bilateral.

The NATO thought bubble was always a long shot. Even if a meeting could have been arranged, there would have been risk of another no-show by Trump. Given the dramatic escalation and unpredictability of the Middle East crisis, Trump would be even more unreliable, quite apart from having his attention elsewhere.

Albanese's mistake was letting the NATO option be publicly known. It led to denigratory jokes about his“stalking” Trump. It also sounded as if the prime minister was insulting NATO, only willing to attend if he could secure the Trump one-on-one.

So Albanese is back where he started, with all diplomatic efforts bent towards trying to secure a meeting, if possible reasonably soon. That might mean facing the scrum in the Oval Office, which Albanese has been anxious to avoid.

Australia closes embassy in Tehran

Meanwhile, the government has announced it has closed the Australian embassy in Tehran. The embassy's 13 staff have left Iran.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday,“This is not a decision taken lightly. It is a decision based on the deteriorating security environment in Iran”.

“At this stage, our ability to provide consular services is extremely limited due to the situation on the ground. The airspace remains closed.”

Asked how much more difficult it would be for Australians to leave Iran now there was no consular assistance in the country, Wong said:“We are really conscious it is extremely difficult. I wish it were not so. I wish that we had more capacity to assist but the difficult reality is the situation on the ground is extremely unstable.”

Wong said Australia's ambassador to Iran, Ian McConville, would“remain in the region to support the Australian government's response to the crisis”. The Department of Foreign Affairs is sending consular staff to Azerbaijan, including its border crossing, to help Australians who are leaving Iran.

Australian Defence Force personnel and aircraft are being sent to the Middle East as part of planning for when airspace is re-opened. Wong stressed“they are not there for combat”.

Other countries to close their embassies include New Zealand and Switzerland. The United States does not have an embassy there.

Wong urged Australians able to leave“to do so now, if it is safe. Those who are unable to, or do not wish to leave, are advised to shelter in place”.

About 2000 Australian citizens, permanent residents and family members are registered as wanting to depart. There are about 1200 registered in Israel seeking to depart.

Australians in Iran seeking consular assistance should call the Australian government's 24-hour Consular Emergency Centre on +61 2 6261 3305 outside Australia and 1300 555 135 (in Australia).