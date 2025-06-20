Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|12 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|34.22
|34.45
|33.95
|307 980
|MTF CBOE
|5 000
|34.21
|34.40
|34.00
|171 050
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|13 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|34.03
|34.25
|33.75
|340 300
|MTF CBOE
|5 000
|33.97
|34.20
|33.70
|169 850
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|16 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|34.53
|35.25
|34.20
|310 770
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|34.54
|35.30
|34.20
|207 240
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|17 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|34.28
|34.40
|34.10
|308 520
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|34.29
|34.45
|34.10
|205 740
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|18 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|34.24
|34.40
|34.00
|308 160
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|34.21
|34.35
|34.00
|205 260
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|Total
|74 000
|34.26
|35.30
|33.70
|2 534 870
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 100 shares during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 June 2025
|1 500
|34.23
|34.50
|34.00
|51 345
|13 June 2025
|400
|33.50
|33.50
|33.50
|13 400
|16 June 2025
|600
|34.40
|34.60
|34.20
|20 640
|17 June 2025
|200
|34.00
|34.00
|34.00
|6 800
|18 June 2025
|1 400
|34.06
|34.30
|33.90
|47 684
|Total
|4 100
|139 869
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 June 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|13 June 2025
|1 000
|34.12
|34.20
|34.10
|34 120
|16 June 2025
|1 600
|34.81
|35.40
|34.20
|55 696
|17 June 2025
|800
|34.30
|34.40
|34.20
|27 440
|18 June 2025
|200
|34.40
|34.40
|34.40
|6 880
|Total
|3 600
|124 136
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 467 shares.
On 18 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 964 168 own shares, or 3.73% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
