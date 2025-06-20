Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2025-06-20 02:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 74 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
12 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 34.22 34.45 33.95 307 980
MTF CBOE 5 000 34.21 34.40 34.00 171 050
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
13 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 34.03 34.25 33.75 340 300
MTF CBOE 5 000 33.97 34.20 33.70 169 850
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
16 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 34.53 35.25 34.20 310 770
MTF CBOE 6 000 34.54 35.30 34.20 207 240
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
17 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 34.28 34.40 34.10 308 520
MTF CBOE 6 000 34.29 34.45 34.10 205 740
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
18 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 34.24 34.40 34.00 308 160
MTF CBOE 6 000 34.21 34.35 34.00 205 260
MTF Turquoise -
MTF Aquis -
Total 74 000 34.26 35.30 33.70 2 534 870

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 100 shares during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 June 2025 to 18 June 2025:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
12 June 2025 1 500 34.23 34.50 34.00 51 345
13 June 2025 400 33.50 33.50 33.50 13 400
16 June 2025 600 34.40 34.60 34.20 20 640
17 June 2025 200 34.00 34.00 34.00 6 800
18 June 2025 1 400 34.06 34.30 33.90 47 684
Total 4 100 139 869


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
12 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
13 June 2025 1 000 34.12 34.20 34.10 34 120
16 June 2025 1 600 34.81 35.40 34.20 55 696
17 June 2025 800 34.30 34.40 34.20 27 440
18 June 2025 200 34.40 34.40 34.40 6 880
Total 3 600 124 136

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 467 shares.

On 18 June 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 964 168 own shares, or 3.73% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p250620E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN20062025004107003653ID1109699258

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search