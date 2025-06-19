NCC Cadets Send Powerful Message Of Health, Environment Through Yoga

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 20 (IANS) In a spirited prelude to the International Day of Yoga 2025, over 1,000 NCC cadets and Armed Forces personnel on Friday gathered at the NCC Group Headquarters in Ahmedabad to send a powerful message of unity, health, and environmental consciousness.

The event, held ahead of the global celebration on June 21, echoed this year's theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", with participants demonstrating various asanas in unison, symbolising the harmony between human health and planetary well-being.

IANS spoke to some of the NCC cadets.

One NCC cadet said,“Yoga Day is celebrated not just in India, but all over the world. It benefits both our health and the environment. It's an important reminder to care for ourselves and our planet.”

Another cadet added,“Congratulations to everyone on Yoga Day! All of us NCC cadets have gathered here to celebrate this day with pride. But let's remember-yoga is not just for one day. It's a lifestyle. It strengthens both the body and the mind. Let's take a pledge to make yoga a daily practice.”

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga since its inception in 2015. The initiative was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and adopted by the United Nations, with June 21 -- the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere -- chosen to represent the balance and harmony yoga brings to life.

According to a Government of India press release, the theme emphasises yoga's role in fostering holistic health and environmental equilibrium. Over the years, the event has grown into a global movement, connecting millions across continents in the shared pursuit of well-being.

The main national event will take place on June 21 from 6.30 a.m. to 9.00 a.m. at the Vijaya Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Krishna district, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations as the Chief Guest.

Simultaneously, celebrations will unfold across the country. In New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will head the yoga session along the banks of the Yamuna River, with the capital hosting events at 11 designated locations to mark the occasion.