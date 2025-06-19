SURGLASSES Launches The World's First AI Anatomy Table
The table features eight deeply integrated modules designed to meet the diverse demands of modern medical and veterinary curricula. Students can freely explore high-resolution 3D virtual cadavers, perform open-ended digital dissection, and examine body structures from any angle. For radiological learning, the table enables ultra-fast 3D reconstruction and visualization of CT scans through a built-in DICOM viewer, with multiple rendering presets for efficient analysis.
In the field of pathology, the Histopathology Explorer launches in seconds and includes a large collection of ultra-HD slides, while also supporting custom slide uploads. Movement and biomechanics are covered through the Kinesiology Module, which presents dozens of animated human motion models for understanding joint mechanics and musculoskeletal interactions.
Additional tools include CTRender, a powerful engine for importing and manipulating DICOM files; a real-time ultrasound simulator that supports procedural training using clinical data; and a robust veterinary anatomy library with anatomical models for a wide range of species - supporting both human and animal education in a unified environment.
The Embryology Timeline rounds out the system, offering a vivid 3D visualization of human development from fertilization to birth - helping students connect macro-level anatomy with developmental biology in a way that textbooks alone cannot achieve.
Across all modules, the embedded AI instructors serve as constant companions: answering questions, guiding exploration, and supporting instructors and students alike with precision and immediacy.
"The Asclepius AI Table is the first of its kind - an anatomy table that doesn't just show, it teaches," said Dr. Min-Liang Wang, founder and CEO of Surglasses Inc. "By embedding intelligent guidance directly into the table, we're transforming how anatomy and clinical science are taught - making learning faster, deeper, and more intuitive."
Now Available for Global Distribution
Already generating strong interest from medical schools, teaching hospitals, and veterinary institutions, the Asclepius AI Table is now available worldwide. Surglasses welcomes demo requests, academic partnerships, and distribution inquiries.
Media Contact
Marketing [email protected]
Nina [email protected]
About Surglasses Inc.
Surglasses Inc. develops next-generation solutions for medical training and surgical navigation. Its flagship technologies - including the Caduceus S AR spinal navigation system and the Asclepius AI Table - are redefining how healthcare professionals learn, plan, and perform with greater confidence and clarity.
