Johnson//Becker Files Lawsuit In California Federal Court For Igloo Cooler Injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC, is a national product liability law firm with a strong track record of representing individuals harmed by consumer products.

Johnson//Becker, PLLC, filed a lawsuit against Igloo Products Corp., the manufacturer of the Igloo Latitude 90 Roller Cooler, on behalf of California resident Gary Lee, who alleges that Igloo was negligent in the design of its coolers.

According to the Complain , Mr. Lee was taking his cooler out of his truck when the handle of the cooler pinched the fingers of his left hand against the body of the cooler. Mr. Lee also alleges that the incident has caused him to experience numbness and pain in his finger.

The Complaint also cites a recent recall from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) involving over 1,000,000 of Igloo's coolers , including the Latitude 90 Roller Cooler . The CPSC reports the recall was initiated after it received "12 reports of fingertip injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures, and lacerations."

The suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson//Becker, PLLC . Mr. Kress and his team exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation.

