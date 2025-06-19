Iran Reports Israeli Cyberattacks Targeting Nation's Two Banks
Iranian officials have confirmed that "Bank Sepah" and "Bank Pasargad" were the institutions affected by the cyberattacks.
Specialists successfully executed a rapid remediation of the operational anomaly within the infrastructure of one financial institution, while initiatives to reinstate the functionality of the secondary institution's system are currently in progress.
