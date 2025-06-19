Azuria Water Solutions Announces The Acquisition Of Guildner Pipeline Maintenance, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Continues Westward Expansion of Service Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions , a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Guildner Pipeline Maintenance Inc., a sewer and underground infrastructure maintenance and rehabilitation service provider in Commerce City, Colorado.

Founded in 1976, Guildner Pipeline Maintenance is a full-service maintenance and rehabilitation company specializing in stormwater and wastewater collection systems. In addition to CCTV clean and inspection, the company performs manhole rehabilitation, traffic control and spot repairs.

Jerry Guildner and Jake Guildner will remain in place to continue managing the business.

Azuria welcomes Guildner Pipeline Maintenance to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Today, Azuria can deliver more than 700 products and services across the globe. Learn more at Azuria.com .

For more information, contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications

Azuria Water Solutions

...