Appetronix Reveals New Robotic Kitchen Platform For Fully-Autonomous Fast-Food Restaurants

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Appetronix unveils new fully-autonomous fast-food restaurant

June 19, 2025 by Sam Francis

Appetronix , a developer of food robotics, has unveiled new design concepts for its fully-autonomous kitchen platform, saying they redefine how fast-food or“quick-service restaurants” (QSRs) operate at scale.

Following the successful launch last week of a fully-autonomous kitchen for Donatos Pizza in Columbus, Ohio, Appetronix is now actively developing two new robotic cuisine verticals: Asian and Mexican.

The company says the initiative further demonstrated its capability to“serve diverse food categories with exceptional quality, speed, consistency, and zero human intervention”.

Designed for operational excellence and rapid deployment, the Appetronix kitchen integrates robotics, AI, and advanced systems engineering to consistently produce high-quality meals in high-traffic, labor-constrained environments.

Nipun Sharma, CEO of Appetronix, says:“Our team, strategic partners, investors, and early customers have allowed us to build a next-gen QSR system that's ready to scale across airports, hospitals, office towers, stadiums, and universities.

“We're enabling top restaurant brands to achieve real estate flexibility and round-the-clock operations – while solving the industry's labor crisis.”

Appetronix also highlights its visionary partners, Viam, N49P, and AlleyCorp, who have been“instrumental” in bringing its current innovations to market and shaping the future of the company's autonomous foodservice technology:

Viam

The Appetronix system is powered by Viam 's advanced AI and automation platform, which enables real-time food quality monitoring, predictive maintenance, and smart inventory management.

For their most recent autonomous kitchen, Appetronix utilized Viam's complete vision system to automatically inspect each pizza for sauce coverage and consistency, cheese coverage, pepperoni distribution, and final quality before it's served.

Their full-stack solution connects hardware, AI models, and APIs to Appetronix's POS and ordering systems, enhancing accuracy and customer experience.

By leveraging Viam's platform, Appetronix can scale quality assurance across locations without building internal AI infrastructure.

Eliot Horowitz, founder and CEO of Viam, says:“Viam's work with Appetronix is a great example of the wide-ranging applications of Viam's AI and computer vision technology.

“We see huge potential to help drive automation, efficiency and consistent quality in the quick service restaurant space.”

N49P

As the first institutional investor in Appetronix, N49P has played a critical role in strategic planning, technical direction, and financing since the company's inception.

Alex Norman, managing partner at N49P, says:“N49P has supported Appetronix from the very start, recognizing the team's exceptional blend of expertise in robotics, software, and food industry insights.

“Their goal has always been to create a fully automated restaurant that could transform an industry facing significant challenges.

“Their recent opening of the Donatos kitchen in Columbus is a major step forward in realizing that vision.”

AlleyCorp

A leading early-stage venture firm, AlleyCorp identified Appetronix's product-market fit and believes the company is on track to achieve unicorn status.

Abe Murray, general partner at AlleyCorp, says:“Appetronix has built not just a product, but a platform that's solving real pain points in the food industry including labor shortages, consistency, and scalability.

“Their autonomous kitchen system is already proving itself in real-world environments, and we believe they're on track to become the defining company in food robotics.”

As Appetronix prepares for a nationwide rollout, the company is actively welcoming new investment partners to accelerate its growth.

With a foundation of robust technology, a clear use case, and industry-leading backers, Appetronix is poised to redefine how food is prepared, served, and scaled in the QSR world.