IKO Commercial Launches Much-Anticipated Rooftop Access App To Empower On-The-Go Contractors

TORONTO, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - IKO Commercial is excited to announce the official launch of the much-anticipated IKO Commercial Rooftop Access App , now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Designed to meet the evolving needs of commercial roofing professionals, this mobile tool delivers instant access to essential product resources, technical documents, and many installation guides-right from the job site or on the go.

The IKO Commercial Rooftop Access App builds on the success of IKO Commercial's recently redesigned website and new Warranty Portal for IAAP (IKO Approved Applicator Program) contractors. Together, these platforms are part of a larger digital initiative to enhance the way roofing contractors and industry professionals interact with IKO's commercial roofing solutions.

"The professionals we serve are problem-solvers, project leaders, and decision-makers." said Akif Amin, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales (North America) at IKO . "The IKO Commercial Rooftop Access App is an extension of our digital transformation. It's another step in our mission to help professionals Specify with Confidence."

Rooftop Access App Highlights Include:



Quick Access to Resources : Explore IKO Commercial's document library, including technical data sheets, product data sheets, most installation guides, safety data sheets, and more.

Always Up to Date : Get the latest product specifications and documentation that are updated in real time.

Seamless Navigation : Designed with contractors in mind, the user-friendly interface is optimized for smartphones and tablets.

"My Document Groups" Integration : The app will provide a direct link to the "My Documents" login page by clicking on the "My Document Groups" tab in the drop-down menu for easy access. There is also the ability to pin documents for quick access within the app. Part of a Connected Experience : The app is designed to complement IKO Commercial's enhanced website and warranty portal, delivering a cohesive and user-focused digital experience.

This latest innovation reflects IKO Commercial's ongoing commitment to providing solutions that streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and support roofing professionals at every stage of their project. The Rooftop Access App was developed in close collaboration with IKO's Commercial Sales and Technical teams to ensure it meets the real-world demands of today.

IKO Commercial Rooftop Access App can be downloaded on Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. A vertically integrated company, IKO operates more than 35 manufacturing plants throughout North America and Europe. IKO is a family-owned business established in 1951.

