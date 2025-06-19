Conclusion Of Share Buyback Programme In Tryg - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
|
|
Number
|
Avg. purchase
|
Transaction value, DKK
|
16 June 2025
|
100,000
|
164.72
|
16,472,000
|
17 June 2025
|
100,000
|
164.31
|
16,431,000
|
18 June 2025
|
90,000
|
165.01
|
14,850,900
|
19 June 2025
|
80,360
|
164.42
|
13,212,791
|
Accumulated for the period
|
370,360
|
|
60,966,691
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
12,921,893
|
|
1,999,998,741
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 8,298,578 treasury shares corresponding to 1.357% of the total share capital.
The DKK 2.0 billion share buyback programme has thereby been concluded as per 19 June 2025.
Contact information:
- Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP +45 20 18 82 67, ... Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ... Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Director +45 22 75 89 04, ...
Visit tryg.com
Attachment
-
Weekly report on share buyback programme 16 June 2025 - 19 June 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment