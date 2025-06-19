Conclusion Of Share Buyback Programme In Tryg - Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025. Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis. The following transactions have been executed in the period 16 June 2025 to 19 June 2025:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 16 June 2025 100,000 164.72 16,472,000 17 June 2025 100,000 164.31 16,431,000 18 June 2025 90,000 165.01 14,850,900 19 June 2025 80,360 164.42 13,212,791 Accumulated for the period 370,360 60,966,691 Accumulated under the programme 12,921,893 1,999,998,741

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 8,298,578 treasury shares corresponding to 1.357% of the total share capital.

The DKK 2.0 billion share buyback programme has thereby been concluded as per 19 June 2025.

