Fuse Oncology Announces Partnership With Elekta

Industry vendors team up to support radiation oncology clinics nationwide

BOONE, N.C., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Oncology, an oncology healthcare software solutions provider, today announces its partnership with Elekta, a leading innovator of precision radiation therapy solutions. The partnership enables Fuse Oncology to introduce S!GNAL, and its ability to grow revenue, improve compliance, and increase efficiency across radiation oncology clinics, to the Elekta's U.S. client base.

"In an environment experiencing decreasing reimbursements amid consistent increases in the cost of care, we're excited for this latest partnership that will help deliver improved revenue and efficiencies to clinics nationwide," says Ric Downs, VP of Sales at Fuse Oncology.

S!GNAL identifies and tracks critical business and clinical information at the charge capture level to deliver efficiency and confidence to radiation oncology providers. A solution to common rad onc billing and coding problems, the software automates revenue cycle verification and provides quick, seamless access to supporting documentation and code guidance to improve compliance. It also integrates business intelligence capabilities to make operations more efficient, saving time, increasing coding accuracy, and identifying new opportunities for revenue.

"Using S!GNAL, our sites will be able to virtually eliminate charge capture errors, uncover missing charges, and maintain more efficient operations overall," says Chad Poulliotte, VP and Head of Software Solutions, Region Americas, at Elekta. "The resultant improvement in revenue cycle management will significantly impact clinics across the country."

Through this symbiotic collaboration, Fuse Oncology's unique solution offers U.S.-based radiation oncology clinics unprecedented efficiency gains in their daily operations.

SOURCE Fuse Oncology, Inc.

