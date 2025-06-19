Business Reporter: Anchoring Innovation In Clean And Trusted Data
The alternative to stalled data analytics and AI projects is investment in data governance frameworks and MDM (master data management) tools – software solutions that help organisations maintain quality data across systems and applications. Data integrity achieved through the deployment of these tools is paramount not only to compliance with data protection regulations but also to processes related to product traceability and global reporting. One of the smoothest ways of incorporating data governance solutions into data management workflows is building them on the SAP business technology platform (BTP). These integrations come with the additional benefits of accelerated data processing, reduced implementation costs, as well as built-in validation and automation capabilities.
When implementing data governance, organisation should start by identifying high-impact data domains, assigning responsibility and introducing clear rules while also leveraging scalable master data tools – many available on platforms such as SAP BTP – which can help automate and enforce the process, providing visibility and control as transformation expands.
To read a case study on how a scalable data governance solution built on SAP BTP helped an organisation tackle the problems that emerged when upscaling their SAP ERP system, click here .
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
About Bluestonex
As a member of the SAP AppHaus Network, Bluestonex is passionate about creating innovative software that transforms the way businesses interact with SAP technology. As SAP Gold Partners and teams of certified Business Technology Platform (BTP) experts, the company empowers organisations to harness the full potential of their SAP BTP investments, ensuring they remain ready for the future. Bluestonex's area of expertise ranges from digital innovation (extension & integration) via SAP BTP to enterprise user experience to the development of tools (Maextro) and value adding software for SAP ERP.
Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment