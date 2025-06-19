CQ Fluency Appoints Tameeka Smith As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Smith is a dynamic healthcare leader with a proven track record and extensive experience advancing managed care and championing health equity. Most recently, as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Virginia, she led the organization to become the fastest-growing managed care organization in the state and elevated its quality ranking to #1. With additional leadership experience at Aetna and TIAA, Smith has consistently driven membership growth and operational excellence throughout her career. Her personal journey-from humble beginnings and as a former Medicaid beneficiary-provides her with a deep understanding of the communities CQ fluency serves, bringing a distinctive and invaluable perspective to her leadership.

This transition marks a strategic evolution for CQ fluency as it enters its next chapter of growth and impact. "I am honored to step into the role of CEO at CQ fluency, a company whose mission aligns so closely with my own purpose and professional journey," said Smith. "What drew me to CQ is its unwavering belief that care begins with communication-and that language and culture should never be barriers to connection or compassion." Smith continued "I deeply admire the foundation that Elisabete built and the values-driven culture that has powered CQ's growth. As we look to the future, my focus is on expanding our impact through thoughtful growth and innovation-always putting people first."

Ms. Elisabete Miranda, who founded the company in 2000 and built it into an international leader in culturally relevant language solutions and accessibility services, will remain actively involved as a board member and advisor. "As I transition from my role as CEO, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude for the journey we've taken at CQ fluency," said Miranda. "What began as a vision to ensure language and culture are never barriers to care, connection, or opportunity has grown into a thriving, purpose-driven organization." Miranda continued, "Tameeka brings a deep understanding of our customers, a respect for our mission, and a people-first leadership philosophy that aligns with our values. I have full confidence in her ability to lead CQ fluency into its next chapter of growth and impact. As Founder and Board Member, I remain deeply committed to supporting our continued success and championing the legacy we've built together."

Under Smith's leadership, CQ fluency will strengthen its market position by building on its foundation in culturally relevant translation and accessibility services, expanding its reach through innovation, and continuing its mission to ensure equitable access to care and services for everyone.

About CQ fluency

CQ fluency delivers culturally relevant translation and accessibility solutions powered by advanced technology and human expertise to help healthcare, life sciences, and other regulated industries effectively communicate with multilingual audiences, improve health equity, and streamline global operations. CQ fluency is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives, LLC , a private investment firm affiliated with Ariel Investments, LLC.

More about CQ fluency can be found on our website at

SOURCE CQ fluency