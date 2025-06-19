Customer Experience BPO Market Customer Experience Business Process Outsourcing Market To USD 259.0 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rapid integration of AI, analytics, and cloud solutions into customer engagement processes is revolutionizing CX BPO operations across industries. Pune, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer Experience BPO Market Size Analysis: The SNS Insider report indicates the Customer Experience Business Process Outsourcing Market size was valued at USD 92.81 billion in 2023 and is estimated at USD 259.0 billion in 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 12.14% for 2024-2032. The U.S. Customer Experience BPO market is driven by rising demand for personalized omnichannel support, AI integration, and cost-efficient outsourcing models.

The market was valued at USD 25.48 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 70.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.89% from 2024 to 2032.

Increased digital transformation across BFSI, telecom, and e-commerce sectors continues to bolster U.S. market expansion.

Accenture Plc [Customer Engagement Solutions, Digital Inside Sales]

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. [Comprehensive Payroll Services, Human Capital Management Solutions]

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp [Customer Service Management, Digital Contact Center Solutions]

Concentrix Corporation [Omnichannel Customer Support, Customer Journey Mapping]

Firstsource Solutions [Customer Lifecycle Management, Collections Management]

Fusion BPO Services Group [Multilingual Customer Support, Technical Support Services]

Genpact [Customer Care Services, Sales and Commercial Operations]

Infosys Limited [Customer Service Outsourcing, Digital Marketing Operations]

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM Watson Assistant for Customer Service, Contact Center Transformation]

Tata Consultancy Services [Experience Strategy and Design, Personalized Commerce and Content]

Teleperformance [Digital CX and AI Solutions, Omnichannel Customer Support]

TELUS International [AI-Powered Customer Support, Multilingual Customer Experience Services]

Unity Communications [Back Office Teams, E-commerce Support Teams]

Wipro Enterprises Private Limited [Omnichannel and AI-Guided Interactions, Unified Agent Desktop] WNS Global [Customer Interaction Services, Analytics-Driven Customer Experience] Customer Experience BPO Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 92.81 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 259.00 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.14% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments . By Service Type (Inbound, Outbound)

. By Outsourcing Type (Onshore, Offshore, Nearshore)

. By Support Channel (Voice, Non-voice)

. By End-use (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & E-commerce, Others) Key Growth Drivers AI-Driven Automation is Transforming CX BPO by Enhancing Efficiency, Reducing Costs, Improving Response Times, and Enabling Seamless Customer Interactions.

By Service Type: Outbound Dominates While Inbound Leads in Growth Rate

The outbound segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 58% of revenue share, owing to its being used for sales, customer acquisition, and proactive engagement strategies. Since organizations are paying more attention to lead generation and feedback collection, outbound services are essential aspects of revenue-driving operations.

The inbound segment is set to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The growth is fueled by the increasing need for immediate solutions, technical help, and availability around the clock. The dominance of inbound services in industries such as telecom, healthcare, and IT, with greater adoption of chat and voice support, further reinforces its massive growth.

By Outsourcing Type: Offshore Leads While Nearshore Grows Fastest

Offshore outsourcing held the dominant position in 2023 and accounted for 51% of revenue share, owing to the skilled labor pools, technological infrastructure, and cost-effectiveness of companies located in countries such as India and the Philippines. American and European companies have also been making extensive use of offshore CX BPO services to lower their operating overheads while ensuring the same quality of service.

Nearshore outsourcing is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the need for proximity to time zones, culture alignment, and bilingual abilities. Geographical proximity and operational agility are two important factors driving many U.S. companies towards Latin American countries for outsourcing.

By Support Channel: Voice Dominates, Non-Voice Registers the Fastest CAGR

Voice-based systems dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 60% of revenue share, as they play a pivotal role in addressing issues of complex queries while offering emotional assurance and achieving customer trust. Within BFSI, healthcare and telecom in particular use voice channels a lot.

Non-voice channels (like live chat, social media, and email) are experiencing fast growth rates, especially with younger generations and digital natives, and are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increased deployment of chatbots, the remote conversational communication and messaging platform integrated with AI, is stimulating the growth of the non-voice channel field.

By End-use: IT & Telecommunications Leads, Retail & E-commerce Fastest Growing

The IT & Telecommunications segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 26% of revenue share, owing to high-volume customer queries, technical assistance requirements, and the need for multilingual support. Due to global users and multi-layered services, these industries require end-to-end 24/7 support models.

The Retail & E-commerce segment is growing at the fastest rate, due to the rapid growth of online shopping combined with the need for real-time order tracking, returns handling, and loyalty programs. During peak sales and promotional seasons, E-retailers are capitalising on BPOs to rapidly expand customer support.

By Region: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

North America held the largest share in 2023 and accounted for 39% of revenue share, owing mainly to the global BPO providers, technology adoption, and advanced customer engagement practices, which are significantly high in the U.S. and Canada. Demand across telecom, e-commerce, and BFSI sectors is also strong in the region.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the increasing number of service delivery centers in India, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Labour costs are low, the labour pool is skilled and multilingual, and the government support all add up to creating the perfect conditions for CX BPO growth in this region.





Recent Developments in 2024



In March 2024, Teleperformance announced its expansion into AI-driven customer interaction hubs in Europe to enhance efficiency and personalization.

In April 2024, Genpact launched a new CX transformation suite combining predictive analytics and human-centric design for global clients. In February 2024, Concentrix partnered with Google Cloud to launch scalable AI solutions for multilingual customer support services.

