Unyte Health Launches Sonocea® Enhanced Rest And Restore Protocoltm: Revolutionary Approach For Nervous System Regulation

DENVER, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unyte Health, a leader in nervous system health technology and sound-based interventions, is proud to announce the launch of the Sonocea® Enhanced, a revolutionary healing intervention co-created by Dr. Stephen Porges, originator of Polyvagal Theory, and Anthony Gorry, audio innovator and co-founder of Sonocea®.

Rest and Restore ProtocolTM (RRP) is designed to support nervous system regulation and may help ease the physiological effects associated with chronic stress, trauma, sleep disturbances, digestive challenges, and emotional dysregulation.

Rest and Restore ProtocolTM (RRP) is a clinical-grade therapeutic program powered by Sonocea® Sonic Augmentation TechnologyTM . It features specially composed soundscapes designed to support the autonomic nervous system in returning to balance, helping the body shift from states of stress or shutdown toward regulation and restoration. Available exclusively through Unyte Health and deliverable only by certified professionals, RRP may serve as a valuable complement to traditional therapeutic, functional, and integrative health approaches.

“Rest and Restore ProtocolTM is designed to optimize interoception - our ability to sense internal bodily states - thereby reconnecting the brain and body,” says co-creator Dr. Stephen Porges.“This reconnection is crucial for individuals whose trauma or developmental differences have disrupted these essential feedback loops, leading to various mental and physical health challenges.”

Changing Therapy Through the Latest Advancements in Sound-Based Technology

Rest and Restore ProtocolTM (RRP) is powered by Sonocea® Sonic Augmentation TechnologyTM , which leverages the principles of neural and physiological entrainment to help align the body's internal rhythms. Unlike music created solely for relaxation, RRP's soundscapes are purposefully composed to support neural coherence, promote vagal regulation, and encourage a state of physiological safety.

Using acoustic parameters that extend beyond traditional sound design, this innovative technology integrates insights into endogenous biological rhythms with the nervous system's capacity for rhythmic entrainment, supporting coherence across neural pathways.

"We built Sonocea® to go beyond music or art. It's about using sound in a precise, scientific way to help the body find balance,” says Anthony Gorry, co-creator of Rest and Restore ProtocolTM and Sonocea®.“Rest and Restore ProtocolTM is part of that: it's designed to support regulation and resilience, whether you're working with trauma, sleep, recovery, or stress. We're using rhythm and resonance to help the nervous system do what it's built to do."

Pilot Study Results: Notable Improvements in Anxiety, Sleep, Trauma and Depression

There is a growing body of evidence, including ongoing clinical trials, that builds upon a preliminary pilot study and case studies involving 110 participants . These findings indicate significant improvements across multiple health domains when Rest and Restore ProtocolTM is integrated into a therapist-guided treatment model.



Reduction in Anxiety Symptoms (GAD-7): 93% reported symptom improvement; 67% transitioned from clinical to non-clinical levels.



Better Sleep (Athens Insomnia Scale): 76% experienced improved sleep quality; 44% moved from clinical to non-clinical levels.



Reduced Trauma Symptoms (PCL-5): 88% showed symptom reduction; 72% shifted from clinical to non-clinical levels.

Improvement in Depression Symptoms (PHQ-9): 82% reported improvement; 68% moved from clinical to non-clinical levels, with scores decreasing from 15 to 9.

Additionally, participants reported consistent gastrointestinal improvements, corroborated by enhancements in the digestive problems subscale of the Brain-Body Center Sensory Scales (BBCSS) clinical assessment.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA, and the products and services are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Unyte Health products are not medical devices or medical instruments.

Integration Across Healthcare, Healing and Functional Disciplines

Under the care of a professional, Rest and Restore ProtocolTM (RRP) is designed to be integrated seamlessly into a wide range of practice settings:



Mental Health: Supporting clients with anxiety, depression, and trauma-related symptoms.



Sleep: A support in addressing insomnia and other sleep disturbances.



Functional and Integrative Medicine: Enhancing physical and gut health, and digestion.



Pediatrics and Neurodevelopment: Assisting children with emotional regulation and neurodevelopmental differences.

Certified Coaches: Facilitating resilience, internal balance and optimization.



Available Exclusively Through Unyte

Rest and Restore ProtocolTM (RRP) is a clinical-grade intervention requiring certification to ensure safe and effective delivery. Healthcare, healing, neurodevelopmental and wellness professionals interested in building RRP into their practice can learn more or get certified at Unyte.com .

About Unyte Health

Unyte Health offers clinical-grade, evidence-based therapeutic listening solutions that support well-being through nervous system regulation. Trusted by 10,000+ professionals worldwide in residential treatment centers, clinics, hospitals, private practices and other settings, Unyte Health programs complement numerous modalities, empowering children, youth and adults to become more aware, regulated and resilient.

Through an innovative suite of therapeutic tools, including the Safe and Sound ProtocolTM (SSP), Rest and Restore ProtocolTM (RRP), and Integrated Listening SystemTM (ILS), Unyte Health aims to enhance nervous system regulation and resilience, improving the lives of individuals dealing with trauma, anxiety, depression, sensory processing differences, autism, ADHD, chronic pain and more. Unyte Health's ultimate mission is to help guide millions toward happier, healthier, and more connected lives.

