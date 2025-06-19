Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Erie Insurance Data Breach


2025-06-19 10:01:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erie Insurance (“Erie”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident that resulted in the disruption of Erie's network operations across its systems. Erie's investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details have not been made publicly available by Erie.1

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating potential claims against Erie related to this cybersecurity incident. If you are an Erie policyholder who has been impacted by the cybersecurity incident or network outage or are concerned that your personal information has been impacted, please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Nick Colella at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

1 .

CONTACT Patrick Donathen
COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP
PHONE (412) 322-9243
EMAIL ...
WEB lynchcarpenter.com


