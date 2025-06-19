HEARTLAND PAVING PARTNERS ACQUIRES MACADAM COMPANY, EXPANDING REGIONAL STRENGTH AND PARTNERING WITH A PROVEN INDUSTRY LEADER

Macadam is known for reliable performance, self-performed quality, and long-standing customer relationships through its asphalt, concrete, drainage, sealcoating, and line striping services, making it a trusted one-stop partner for commercial paving clients across the region.

"At Heartland, we pave the way by partnering with companies that lead with integrity, pride, and purpose," said Alex Demos , Interim CEO of Heartland Paving Partners. "Macadam brings a culture of reliability and craftsmanship that aligns with everything we value. Their team is respected, experienced, and rooted in the communities they serve. We are proud to welcome them as part of the Heartland team."

Mark Bevevino , Founder and President of Macadam Company, shared his perspective on the decision: "This move is about setting Macadam up for the long run. We've built something strong, and now we're plugging into a network that brings new capabilities, broader reach, and the resources to help us grow. What matters most stays the same: our team, our standards, and how we take care of our customers."

Macadam will operate as Macadam Company, a Heartland Paving Partner, under the continued leadership of Mark Bevevino, Jeff Bevevino, and Pete Himmelreich. The company will retain its focus on field execution and customer relationships while gaining access to broader capabilities, cross-market opportunities, expanded geographical coverage, and operational support as part of the Heartland platform

This partnership reflects Heartland's commitment to growing with intention, investing in high-performing local teams, and building a business where operational excellence and local expertise work hand in hand.

About Heartland Paving Partners

Heartland Paving Partners is a super-regional, self-performing provider of commercial asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services, serving the Upper Midwest and expanding across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Heartland brings together strong local businesses with a shared focus on safety, quality, and long-term customer relationships. Heartland is a platform investment of Soundcore Capital Partners. To learn more, visit .

About Macadam Company

Founded in 1986, Macadam Company is a leading pavement solutions provider in the Mid-Atlantic. Known for high-quality self-performed work and deep community ties, Macadam offers asphalt, concrete, drainage, sealcoating, and line striping services across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company is built on long-term relationships, repeat business, and a commitment to doing the job right.

About Soundcore Capital Partners

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 99 acquisitions across 13 platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit .

