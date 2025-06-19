Prism Worldwide Unveils Breakthrough Technologies That Redefine Tire Recycling And Sustainable Manufacturing

Prism's breakthrough technology significantly reduces the persistent odor in recycled tire materials and plastics, making them suitable for indoor use in vehicles, homes, and consumer products

A new patent-pending TPV formulation uses revulcanized end-of-life tire rubber to create one of the industry's first sustainable, high-performance thermoplastic elastomers

Prism's devulcanized EPDM delivers strong performance at high recycled content levels and provides a cost benefit compared with virgin materials without sacrificing quality

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prism Worldwide , a leader in innovative material solutions that is dedicated to advancing the recycling of end-of-life tires and other rubber materials, today announced a trio of groundbreaking innovations poised to transform the recycling and sustainable materials industries. The company has made key advancements in odor reduction, sustainable thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) development, and high-content Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) reuse, three challenges long considered barriers to wider adoption of recycled materials in consumer and industrial products.

All of Prism's American-made materials are developed using non-capital-intensive processes that deliver lower costs compared to virgin materials, an especially relevant advantage in light of tariff uncertainties and the growing emphasis on domestic sourcing. This enables customers to achieve sustainability goals without increased cost, a particularly appealing value proposition in the industry.

"This is a turning point for end-of-life tire recycling and sustainable polymer development," said Bob Abramowitz , CEO, Prism Worldwide. "These are not incremental improvements. We've tackled odor, cost, and performance, three of the biggest barriers to more widespread adoption of recycled materials, and overcome them all with commercially viable solutions. Our team's diligence in developing solutions that solve these challenges allows us to deliver cost-effective, high-performance materials without requiring customers to pay a green premium. Companies pay lip service to sustainability values, but they change their tune when it costs more. We are creating additional profit opportunities while helping them to meet corporate sustainability objectives."

Today, customers can use Prism materials without changing the manufacturing process. These step changes introduce new ways to use up to 50% of recycled end-of-life tire materials in injection or rotational molding and extruding, a significant increase from what was previously possible. This opens new processes that were formerly limited to compression molding and enables companies to offer products such as gym mats and automotive interiors that are made using recycled materials but no longer produce unpleasant odors, a key customer benefit.

Three Breakthroughs, One Industry Shift

Prism's new technology suite includes:



Odor-Reduced Tire Materials: Prism's proprietary odor-reduction process resolves one of the most persistent issues in rubber recycling. Historically, strong and lingering odors have limited the use of recycled tire materials in indoor environments. Now, thanks to the company's innovation, validated in an independent lab to automotive-grade odor panel testing and VOC requirements, its materials meet the requirements for automotive interiors, consumer products, building materials, and other odor-sensitive applications.

Sustainable TPV from End-of-Life Tires: In an industry first, Prism has developed a patent-pending sustainable TPV where the rubber portion is derived from end-of-life tire materials. Prism's technology will allow TPV manufacturers to offer sustainable solutions in extremely valuable polymers. High-Content Recycled EPDM: EPDM rubber is widely used in automotive weatherstripping and gaskets, roofing, and industrial applications, but it is difficult to recycle because it is crosslinked. Prism's patent-pending devulcanization process makes it possible to reuse EPDM at high content levels while delivering on key physical performance properties. This not only reduces material costs, but also significantly improves the sustainability profile of industries that rely on EPDM.

With these breakthroughs, Prism is setting a new standard for what recycled materials can achieve. By solving problems that have limited adoption for decades, the company is making sustainability practical, profitable, and scalable.

About Prism Worldwide

Prism was founded on the principle that there should be a better use for end-of-life (ELT) tires. We recognize that to solve this long-standing issue, we need solutions that provide performance-oriented products. This requires that we address the problem differently.

Developed and patented in the United States, Prism's technology and products are American-made and American-sourced. Prism provides a cost-effective solution that helps end users increase profitability by using sustainable materials.

We are bringing new patented technology to the market by producing polymer intermediates derived from ground tire rubber. These performance solutions for TPE, TPV, TPO markets (Ancora) and rubber modified plastics polymer markets (Ennova) are sustainable and circular, creating higher value uses for end-of-life tires and offering a route to Making Tires More Circular.

In November 2022, Prism acquired CRC Polymer Systems (CRC), a custom compounding company supplying compounds, resins, and colors to the plastics industry. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Dwain Schenck

[email protected]

+1 (203) 223-5230

SOURCE Prism Worldwide

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED