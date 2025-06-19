LOTTE HOLDINGS Japan Invests In Elixiron Immunotherapeutics

Elixiron_Logo

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LOTTE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (Headquarter: Tokyo, Japan, President and CEO: Genichi Tamatsuka, hereinafter“LOTTE HOLDINGS”) is pleased to announce a strategic investment in the Series B-2 of Elixiron Immunotherapeutics through its Healthcare and Biopharmaceutical Corporate Venture Capital (“HB-CVC”).

Elixiron Immunotherapeutics (“Elixiron”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company founded in 2017, is advancing a pipeline of first- and best-in-class therapies focused on immune modulation. Its two lead programs are Indemakitug and Enrupatinib.

About Indemakitug(R):

Indemakitug is a first-in-class anti-IFN-γ monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of vitiligo※1 and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), with a Phase II proof-of-concept trial scheduled to start in late 2025.

※1 Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune skin disease affecting approximately 70 million people worldwide, without FDA-approved systemic treatment option. Indemakitug that targets a clinically validated target for vitiligo treatment, has shown favorable pharmacokinetics and safety profile in Phase I trials.

About Enrupatinib(R):

Enrupatinib is a brain-penetrant CSF-1R inhibitor in Phase II clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease※2, with top-line data expected in late 2026.

※2 Enrupatinib is expected to be a new disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer's disease aimed at suppressing neuroinflammation and improving cognitive function. Its differentiated approach targeting a specific-type of immune cell in brain holds the potential to transform future treatments for neurodegenerative diseases.

LOTTE HOLDINGS established HB-CVC in August 2024 to support innovative startups working on the development of biopharmaceuticals, next-generation antibody drugs, and therapies as part of its new growth business strategy in the healthcare and biopharmaceutical fields. By investing in Elixiron Immunotherapeutics, which is developing innovative treatments for vitiligo and Alzheimer's disease, LOTTE HOLDINGS aims to address significant unmet medical needs and contribute to improving people's well-being and creating a healthier society through advanced medical solutions.

About LOTTE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Company: LOTTE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Address : 20-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, 3-chome, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan

President & CEO: Genichi Tamatsuka

URL:

CVC URL: bio-cvc/english/

LOTTE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is engaged in a wide range of businesses, starting with our core operations in the confectionery and ice cream sectors, and extending to professional baseball team management, real estate, finance, corporate venture capital (CVC), hotels, healthcare, and content IP. Going forward, in addition to further innovation in the food business, we will boldly take on the challenge of creating new businesses by combining business opportunities from both Japan and Korea.

The LOTTE Group began manufacturing and selling chewing gum in Tokyo, Japan, in 1948. Today, it operates with headquarters in both Japan and Korea and conducts business in approximately 30 countries and regions around the world in areas such as food, distribution, retail, biopharmaceuticals, healthcare, data centers, hotels/resorts, entertainment, and construction. Under the unified group vision of being a“Lifetime Value Creator,” we are committed to continuously delivering value throughout every stage of people's lives.

About Elixiron Immunotherapeutics

Founded in 2017, Elixiron Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision immunotherapies for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. With operational offices in Taipei and Boston, Elixiron leverages proprietary platforms to develop innovative biologics and small molecules. Its clinical assets include Enrupatinib for Alzheimer's disease and Indemakitug for vitiligo and other immune disorders. Backed by international investors and driven by a mission to harness the immune system's full potential, Elixiron is advancing therapies that address significant unmet medical needs.

