EY Announces Alliance With Blue Planet To Transform The Future Of Telecom By Helping Accelerate Speed To Value In AI-Driven Autonomous Networking For Communication Service Providers (Csps)



Increased access to proven operations support system (OSS) capabilities with a cloud and AI-native platform

360-degree visibility and control over increasingly adaptive and virtualized networks and IT environments Accelerated telecom digital transformations and enhanced customer experiences and services

LONDON, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Ciena Corporation (Blue Planet, a division of Ciena) and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help clients accelerate their digital transformations, improve operational efficiency and deliver superior customer experiences through their cloud and AI-native automation software covering inventory, orchestration and assurance.

The EY-Blue Planet Alliance brings together the strengths of both organizations to help deliver for network operators, enterprises and cloud providers alike the value of a strong technology platform through a successful business transformation.

One client EY US and Blue Planet is working with, under this alliance, is Lumen Technologies. Lumen needed to consolidate and modernize their network inventory management ecosystem with a modern OSS platform to help transform the way they deliver products and services to their customers.

Joe Cumello, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Blue Planet:

"Blue Planet, through our Blue Orbit partner program, has a long history of cultivating and building an open ecosystem of partners that can help us deliver great customer experiences. This Alliance with EY US builds on successful use cases Blue Planet and EY US have worked on together in the market and will drive greater coordination and collaboration between our organizations in helping CSPs accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

Alexandre Mercier-Dalphond, Lumen Senior Vice President, Infrastructure and Operations, says:

"We are excited to be collaborating with the EY-Blue Planet Alliance on our largest network inventory transformation program to date. This collaboration brings together a leading OSS platform with strong business transformation and system integration capability, giving us more confidence that we will meet the strategic commitments to our leadership and customers."

Cedric Foray, EY Global Telecommunications Industry Leader, says:

"The EY-Blue Planet Alliance is a significant step forward in our mission to provide superior technology consulting services. By working together, we can provide our clients with access to Blue Planet's intelligent automation platform. This Alliance not only broadens our service offerings, but it also enhances our ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences and help our clients with their digital transformation journeys. We're excited to also welcome Ludvic Baquie as the new leader of this Alliance. We see a lot of potential and are looking forward to the opportunities ahead."

