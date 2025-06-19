Bluewave Expands Southeast Presence With The Acquisition Of Trupoint Technology Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2009 by John Berardi, TruPoint was established to deliver flexible, client-focused solutions tailored to evolving business needs. With a strong concentration in UCaaS, CCaaS, and managed services, TruPoint has built a reputation for honest guidance, exceptional service, and successful execution-particularly in the healthcare, financial services, legal, and real estate sectors.

"We're thrilled to join Bluewave," said John Berardi, Owner and President of TruPoint. "Our team is passionate about helping clients solve real business challenges with the right technology. This move allows us to add enhanced value and tap into expanded resources-all while continuing to deliver the honest, personalized service our clients have come to rely on."

Bluewave's CEO and Founder Seth Penland stated, "TruPoint brings UCaaS and CCaaS expertise that aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify the complex technology landscape for our clients. Their strong track record in voice and collaboration solutions, combined with a reputation for integrity and execution, makes them an ideal addition to Bluewave."

The acquisition strengthens Bluewave's unified communications and contact center practice, enhancing its ability to deliver full-lifecycle solutions from strategy and assessment to implementation and support. TruPoint's in-house project management and delivery teams will integrate with Bluewave's national platform, expanding the firm's capacity to support growing mid-market and enterprise clients.

Berardi will join Bluewave as Managing Partner, bringing leadership experience and a client-first mindset to the team. "As technology continues to evolve at an ever-increasing pace, our ability to provide trusted, scalable advice requires deeper resources," Berardi added. "Joining Bluewave ensures we can keep delivering on that promise-with even greater impact." TruPoint clients can expect continued high-touch service, access to a broader portfolio of providers, and enhanced strategic support for modernization, M&A integration, and digital transformation initiatives.

About Bluewave Technology Group

Bluewave is a technology advisory and sourcing partner transforming how businesses acquire and manage technology solutions. Leveraging decades of industry expertise, Bluewave helps clients modernize their IT and telecom infrastructure while maximizing their technology investments. With a comprehensive approach that spans cloud, colocation, network, mobility, security, and customer experience solutions, Bluewave ensures businesses thrive in a fast-changing technology landscape. For more information, visit bluewave .

About TruPoint Technology Solutions

TruPoint Technology Solutions is a strategic technology advisory firm focused on helping businesses move forward through smart, results-driven technology implementations. Backed by deep industry expertise and a robust network of providers, TruPoint designs, deploys, and supports tailored technology solutions that address critical business challenges and accelerate time to value on IT initiatives.

