Hurricane Erick Threatens Mexico

2025-06-19 08:43:17
(MENAFN) Hurricane Erick has strengthened into a powerful Category 4 cyclone, posing a significant risk to Mexico’s southern Pacific shoreline, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Packing steady wind speeds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph), the hurricane was situated roughly 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Puerto Angel as of Wednesday evening.

Forecasts predict that Erick will strike Mexico’s Pacific coast early on Thursday.

The NHC has issued warnings that the storm could produce as much as 41 centimeters of rainfall in the regions of Oaxaca and Guerrero, sparking fears of sudden flooding and earth movements.

“This rainfall will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain,” the center stated.

In response, Mexican officials have set up more than 500 emergency shelters and deployed over 18,000 emergency personnel across the two affected states.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum appealed to those in the hurricane’s projected path to “follow official updates, remain indoors, and avoid going outside.”

Governor Evelyn Salgado of Guerrero declared a halt to school activities and transportation services in Acapulco and other coastal zones ahead of the storm’s arrival.

