Japan's Top Eczema App, Atopiyo, Launches In The US: Pioneering Digital Eczema Care

During the hot summer months, monitoring eczema symptoms becomes especially important. ATOPIYO makes this easier by allowing users to photograph their skin, meals, and medications-helping them visualize their treatment journey and share it with others over time.

"This is the best eczema management app I've used so far. I hope you continue improving it! Being able to compare my symptoms with others who share the same condition-it's groundbreaking."- Google Play reviewer (JP)

3 Key Features:

Visual Tracking – Snap photos to easily record and organize symptoms, diet, and medication.

Peer Support – Share experiences and connect with others facing similar struggles.

Anonymous & Free – Secure platform with no cost barriers to care.

"Posting anonymously helps me find others with similar symptoms and treatments-it's incredibly helpful. Just seeing someone say 'I get it' when I'm feeling down from the itching or appearance is a relief. I feel less alone and more motivated to get better. Recording and sharing gives me a surprising sense of positivity. I also hope these posts contribute to new treatment development." - App Store reviewer (JP)

Smartphone-Powered AI Analysis

On May 20, 2025, research published in the prestigious medical journal Allergy highlighted AI technology co-developed by Keio University, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, Teikyo University, and ATOPIYO, which evaluates eczema severity from smartphone photos. This breakthrough technology could be integrated into future app versions, enabling medical-grade assessments at home.

Keio University:

About ATOPIYO

ATOPIYO was developed by Ryotaro Ako, who suffered from severe eczema as a child. Inspired by his experience and supported by his wife, a licensed pharmacist.

Since its launch in Japan, ATOPIYO has grown to over 29,000 users and accumulated more than 66,000 user-submitted images. It has received 11 national awards, including the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Award, and is currently collaborating with 7 national and university hospitals to support eczema-related research and innovation.

"Eczema doesn't stop-not even during sleep-and its visibility can take a serious toll on mental health. ATOPIYO was created to help people manage their symptoms, share experiences, and support each other on the path to recovery."- Ryotaro Ako, Founder of ATOPIYO

App Information

App Name: Visual Eczema Care App - ATOPIYO

Price: Free (Anonymous use)

Category & Age Rating: Google Play – Medical / 12+, App Store – Medical / 17+

AppStore:

GooglePlay:

Contact Information

Company: Atopiyo LLC

Location: Chiba, Japan

Email: [email protected]

Website:

