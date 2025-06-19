Ministry Re-Issues Tender To Purchase Up To 120,000 Tons Of Barley

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 19 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has re-issued a tender to purchase 100,000 to 120,000 tons of barley, marking the second call for bids.Interested bidders are invited to obtain the tender documents, which include full terms and specifications, mainly a non-refundable fee of JD650 paid for the Tender Department.The deadline for bid submission is set for 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.The Ministry requires applicants to submit a valid professional license, a commercial registration certificate dated within 30 days prior to the bid opening, and a valid Chamber of Commerce registration.