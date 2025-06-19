Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Re-Issues Tender To Purchase Up To 120,000 Tons Of Barley


2025-06-19 08:05:39
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 19 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has re-issued a tender to purchase 100,000 to 120,000 tons of barley, marking the second call for bids.
Interested bidders are invited to obtain the tender documents, which include full terms and specifications, mainly a non-refundable fee of JD650 paid for the Tender Department.
The deadline for bid submission is set for 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
The Ministry requires applicants to submit a valid professional license, a commercial registration certificate dated within 30 days prior to the bid opening, and a valid Chamber of Commerce registration.

