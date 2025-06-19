MAP Medical Assists Medical Facilities Disrupted By Sensor Shortage

CHICAGO, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Medical is providing critical supplies to a number of healthcare facilities impacted by a current shortage of medical sensors.

Sensors for measuring physiological parameters like pulse rate, oxygen saturation and hemoglobin, are vital for the safety of hospital patients.

Manufacturing facilities that supply medical sensors in the US have been working below normal production capacity since March, causing a temporary impact on the ability of hospitals to procure and fulfill usual order volumes.

While it is anticipated normal production operations will eventually resume and reduce the impact of the current disruption, there has been an evident level of stress in hospital procurement departments that require sensors for patient monitoring.

Multiple sensor product lines are in short supply including adhesive SpO sensors that are used to non-invasively measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pulse rate. They are typically applied to the skin, often on the forehead, finger, or toe, and determine the percentage of oxygen in the blood. The sensors are routinely used in hospitals to monitor various health conditions and to monitor patients in post-surgical recovery. Some of the sensor product lines are single-use for one patient and then discarded. This type of product needs to be continuously restocked and contributes to the current concern of supply disruption for buying and sourcing departments.

MAP Medical Delivers Essential Stock to Hospitals

Several facilities were struggling to source stock and quantities of sensors. They needed to order the equipment quickly to prevent stockouts and disruption to patient care. While they were unable to find supply with other distributors, MAP Medical was able to help.

A smooth ordering, dispatch and delivery process helped all the hospitals in question receive sensors quickly to prevent unnecessary disruptions to procedures and ensure patient safety was maintained.

MAP Medical was able to help clients in this instance thanks to a strategic approach to managing the medical supply chain, enabling them to maintain resilience to unexpected disruptions. By establishing a diverse network of manufacturer relationships and a catalog of over 500,000 product lines, MAP Medical is in a unique position to source hard to find products even when other distributors are impacted by unforeseen supply chain issues.

About MAP Medical

MAP Medical helps procurement teams find the supplies they need even when other distributors don't have access to stock or can't source hard to find items. With a product catalog featuring over 500,000 products from 3,000 manufacturers, MAP Medical supplies hospitals, acute care facilities, and educational & research labs with high quality products to match their exact requirements and budgets. Fast dispatch and delivery times, along with excellent customer service ensures the medical supply chain runs smoothly without interruption.

MAP Medical is more than just a supplier - we work as a strategic partner to enable every client that works with us to make tangible improvements in cost and time efficiencies. To find out more about how MAP Medical can help you, get in touch with our team today.

MAP Medical is open for new business and actively partnering with healthcare providers, education and research facilities, and distributors.

For more information, visit mymapmedical or contact Kelton Lewis at [email protected] or 312-633-4999.

Media Contact:

Kelton Lewis

Managing Partner

MAP Medical

312-633-4999 x 151

[email protected]



SOURCE MAP Medical

