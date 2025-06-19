Plane Crash: Body Of AI Crew Member Singson Reaches Dimapur Taken To Home State Manipur For Last Rites
Family members of Singson, relatives and community leaders received the body at the Dimapur airport and paid floral tributes to the young woman who lost her life too early.
Family sources said that mortal remains of Singson were taken to Kangpokpi district in Manipur avoiding Manipur capital Imphal due to the ongoing ethnic tension and security reasons.
“The last rites of Singson would be done either tonight or Friday as her body would reach Kangpokpi in the late evening,” the sources said.
Officials in Imphal said that it has not yet been decided when the body of the other crew member, Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma (20), will be brought back to Imphal.
Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh in a statement said that the state government has conveyed to both Tata Group and Air India that it is fully prepared to receive the mortal remains of the two brave crew members at Imphal.
He said that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that their remains are treated with the highest dignity and respect, and subsequently transported safely to their respective homes.
“However, the final decision regarding the mode of reception, ceremonies, and other arrangements is respectfully left to the bereaved families. The State is committed to providing all necessary support as per their wishes,” the statement said.
The Chief Secretary said that this is not just the loss of two lives, it is the silencing of dreams, the departure of daughters who brought pride to Manipur, and the extinguishing of two bright lights that once soared among the clouds.
"Their service and spirit would be remembered with honour and reverence," Singh added.
Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma belonged to the non-tribal Meitei community and hailed from Manipur's Thoubal district while Lamnunthem Singson is a resident of the tribal inhabited Kangpokpi district, and was from the tribal Thadou community.
Earlier, family members of both Singson and Sharma went to Ahmedabad to complete the necessary formalities for getting the remains of their loved ones.
