Nisus Finance Invests Dh183 Million In Two Properties, Considers Dh669 Million More Investment In Dubai's Real Estate

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nisus announces stellar growth with a 55 percent jump in Assets Under Management surpassing IN₹15.72 billion as revenue growing 56 per cent in financial year ending March 31, 2025

Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO NiFCO Dubai, a fully-owned subsidiary of Nisus Finance Services Company Limited (NIFCO), announced the investment of Dh183 million in two properties in Dubai while it is currently actively evaluating investment to the tune of Dh669 million in new properties.

The company is looking forward to a four-fold growth in its Assets Under Management AUM that jumped 55 percent to IN₹15.72 billion US$183.85 million in the financial year ending March 31, 2025, from IN₹10.12 billion US$118.35 million in FY2024. Around 29 percent or IN₹4.55 billion US$53.21 million of the AUM came from its operations in the UAE.

NiFCO has also engaged M/S Houlihan Lokey to raise global capital for the UAE and India funds, while it has sanctioned US$68 million Dh250 million for investment in Dubai. It is in advanced discussions for a further US$200 million (Dh730 million) credit limit to deploy in the UAE's high-growth real estate market that will fuel the sector's growth. In addition, NiFCO is in advance stage of discussions on the deployment of a further US$200 million Dh730 million from two prominent global funds.

These funds, once deployed, will increase the company's investment by US$468 million Dh1.71 billion this year.

In 2024, NIFCO Dubai invested a total of Dh183.35 million including Dh93.85 million IN₹2.3 billion in a project located at the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) while it invested a further Dh89.5 million (IN₹2.15 billion) in a property in Furjan Dubai.

“We have already invested Dh183 million in two residential properties in Dubai and are actively evaluating Dh669 million (IN₹15.55 billion) in investments across residential and commercial projects in prime Dubai locations like JVC, Al Barsha, Sports City, and DIP. These strategic moves aim to unlock high-yield opportunities and fuel strong growth,” Amit Goenka, Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance Group NiFCO, says.

“We are currently looking at bigger and more lucrative opportunities in the UAE and the GCC where the opportunities are growing and we want our investor community to benefit from these opportunities.”

Nisus Finance meanwhile, reported a 35.5 per cent year-on-year growth in profit after tax reaching IN₹325.8 million (US$3.81 million) in the financial year ending March 31, 2025, compared to IN₹240.5 million (US$2.81 million) recorded in FY2024, on IN₹673 million (US$7.87 million) revenue which jumped 65 percent, compared to IN₹430.4 million (US$5.03 million) recorded in the previous year, due to strong growth in its UAE business carried out through its UAE subsidiary Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (NiFCO Dubai).

The company's total assets jumped to IN₹1.79 billion (US$20.93 million), up from IN₹491 million (US$5.74 million) in FY2024.

The company reported a 42.3 percent Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) while Return on Investment (ROI) reached a healthy 33.3 percent in the last financial year when its Net Worth reached IN₹1.61 billion – reflecting a robust performance.

The company's Revenue-to-AUM ratio stood at 4.3 percent while Earnings per Share (EPS) reached IN₹16.31 and Net Asset Value per Share reached IN₹67.31.

Nisus Finance last year made some successful marquee exits. It had earlier invested in one of India's first self-redevelopment project in Mumbai. The project, managed by Trilogy Developers, merges two societies into a mixed-use development. Last year, it exited from the project with 21 percent IRR while it also unlocked value with high-yield exit under its Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund (RESO) 1 from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate at 18.74 percent IRR.

The company also divested from two projects in Bengaluru, achieving a 19 percent IRR through its Real Estate Credit Opportunities Fund (RECOF) 1. NIFCO also exited from Plotted Development Project Treasure Hills by Treasure Group in Indore with 19 percent IRR.

“Our FY25 performance reflects the strength of our core platform-lean, profitable, and execution-focused. With the IPO success, we are well-positioned to accelerate strategic growth in FY26 and beyond,” Amit Goenka says.

“Robust AUM growth, diversification of revenue base and strengthening of the India and UAE team, enhancing execution and delivery capabilities have been our key growth drivers, supported by targeted expenditure in marketing and brand building during the Initial Public Offering IPO phase, supporting long-term brand equity and visibility have helped us to record such impressive growth.”

In India, investments worth IN₹10 billion are under evaluation across high-growth cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Indore covering both performing credit and special situations. The firm aims to drive strong returns and manage risk through strategic market selection and asset diversification.

“In the FY2026, our objective is to achieve IN₹40 billion (US$467.81 million) with total income ranging from IN₹1.2 billion to IN₹1.4 billion (US$16.37 million) while we remain on target to become a global asset manager with US$$1 billion AUM by 2028 through blue ocean strategies to drive multi-dimensional revenue streams by providing investment opportunities across capital stacks,” Amit Goenka says.

Nisus leverages a decade of experience, utilising local market expertise and proprietary data to capitalise on emerging trends and consistently deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

NIFCO specialises in urban infrastructure financing and private capital market transactions. The company, along with its subsidiaries and associates, focuses on two main areas: Fund & Asset Management and Transaction Advisory Services. With over a decade of experience in India, Nisus manages IN₹15.72 billion in assets for FY 2025, to deliver gross IRR of more than 19 percent.

The Company's RESO fund has been awarded an 'Excellent' rating by Care Edge Advisory, recognising its strong focus on diversified AIF funds and asset management. The company got listed on BSE SME platform on December 11, 2024.

About Nisus Finance:

Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd. (NiFCO) is a leading, publicly listed real estate investment firm headquartered in India, with a proven track record of delivering high-yield, performance-driven assets across the country. In line with its global expansion strategy, NiFCO has extended its investor outreach across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, bringing its deep sector expertise and innovative financial solutions to the UAE and broader GCC region.

As part of this regional growth, NiFCO has launched the“Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC” (“Fund”), a DIFC-registered Property Fund and Qualified Investor Fund, incorporated under the laws of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Fund is an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited and is advised by Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (“NiFCO Dubai”), located in Dubai, UAE. Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited has been appointed as the Fund Manager.