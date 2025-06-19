IPS Group Introduces Elevatetm And Unveils Complete Rebrand

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Elevate unifies data across IPS and third-party revenue streams, permitting, enforcement, and occupancy into one platform. Municipal clients and parking operators alike gain unprecedented visibility into their operations, actionable insights in revenue optimization, congestion reduction, and a parking experience that simply works.

"We've spent 25 years perfecting smart parking hardware. Now we're reimagining the software that powers it," said Chad Randall, CEO of IPS Group. "Elevate represents everything our clients have been asking for – a single platform that incorporates all of their parking data across vendors and sources to elevate data-driven decisions."

Since launching the world's first smart parking meter in 2000, IPS has evolved from a hardware company into a comprehensive technology partner. The rebrand reflects this transformation, positioning IPS as the definitive smart parking ecosystem for public and private sectors across North America.

The new brand identity features a modernized logo and refreshed visual language that mirrors the company's shift toward software-first innovation. But the real change runs deeper – it's a renewed commitment to solving parking's most persistent challenges through intelligent technology.

Elevate was demonstrated at the IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo in Louisville, KY, where attendees could experience firsthand how the platform turns parking data into actionable insights. For more information, and to get notified on its release date, visit ipsgroupinc/elevate .

25 years ago, IPS revolutionized parking hardware. Today, with Elevate, IPS is revolutionizing how clients operate, optimize, and thrive.

About IPS Group, Inc.

IPS Group Inc., (ipsgroupinc ) is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Canada and Europe. From pioneering the first smart parking meter to developing comprehensive parking ecosystems, IPS continues to transform how public and private sectors approach parking management. Learn more at ipsgroupinc.

SOURCE IPS Group, Inc.