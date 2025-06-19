The Cannata Report Announces 2025 Young Influencers - Rising Leaders In The Office Technology Industry

The Cannata Report's 2025 Young Influencers, seen here in an AI created Super Heroes Collector's Set on its June issue, were selected for their accomplishments, leadership skills and innovative thinking helping to shape the future of the office technology industry.

Up and Coming Executives are Super Heroes of Office Tech, dedicated to driving change in the office technology industry

- CJ Cannata, president & CEOHAMBURG , NJ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Cannata Report , the leading news source for the independent dealer channel in the office technology industry, reveals its 2025 Young Influencers , an outstanding group of rising leaders whose accomplishments and leadership skills are shaping the future of the office technology industry.The 2025 Young Influencers were selected for their significant achievements, innovative thinking, and dedication to advancing the office technology space. These dynamic young professionals are driving change and growth within their organizations and the broader industry. The 2025 Young Influencers represent office technology dealerships, global OEMs, and the office equipment financing division of a multinational financial services firm.The Cannata Report's 2025 Young Influencers are:.Kevin Brophy, Sales Manager at Fujifilm (Charlotte, North Carolina).Jessica Johnson, Sales Support Specialist Manager at U.S. Bank (Marshall, Minnesota).Mike Maccabe, Western Region Director of Sales at Toshiba (Lake Forest, California).Noah Maphis, Director of Marketing and Outreach at Cobb Technologies (Richmond, Virginia).Ben Philpot, Major Account Executive and Sales Manager at Precision Duplicating Solutions/ PDS (London, Kentucky).Korey Philpot, Major Account Executive at Precision Duplicating Solutions/PDS (London, Kentucky).Justin Rebhun, President of FTG Texas, a Flex Technology Group Company (Houston, Texas)"These young influencers are the office technology super heroes of tomorrow," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report. "We are pleased to recognize these young executives for their vision, leadership, and their desire to make a lasting impact on the industry. Congratulations to all of our 2025 Young Influencers - their achievements serve as an inspiration to their peers and a strong indication that the future of the industry is in great hands.”“The independent dealer channel of the office technology industry possesses a wealth of young, bright-eyed talent that is fueling the industry in new and exciting directions,” said Mark Vruno, editor-in-chief.“In our profiles of these Young Influencers, each shares insight into their work ethic and offers perspectives on what's driving change in office technology today, including AI, digital transformation, and social media. We look forward to charting their careers and accomplishments in the years ahead and are excited to see what this talented group accomplishes next."For over a decade, The Cannata Report has celebrated the next generation of leaders poised to make an impact in the office technology industry in its annual Young Influencers showcase. The 2025 Young Influencers are featured in the June issue of The Cannata Report, available both in print and online. In addition to spotlighting Young Influencers, the issue profiles other standout leaders in the office technology industry, including Ray Belanger, recently retired founder of Bay Copy, Bill Fraser of Fraser Advanced Information Systems, and Sam Stone of Stone's Office Equipment. It also features an article on Konica Minolta's early career and leadership programs for its employees, and a Q&A with Adriane Harrison, vice president of Human Relations Consulting, PRINTING United Alliance, that examines how the office technology industry can attract and retain top talent in today's competitive marketplace.For more information, visit .The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

Cathy O'Brien

The Cannata Report

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.