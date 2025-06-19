W2S Solutions Launches Southeast Asia Operations With Singapore HQ Appoints Mui Hoon POH

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 18, 2025 6:27 am - W2S Solutions expands to Southeast Asia with a new Singapore hub, appointing Mui Hoon POH as Chairperson to drive AI-led enterprise growth in the region.

As part of its global growth strategy, W2S Solutions has launched a new regional entity in Singapore to lead its expansion across Southeast Asia. The company aims to accelerate enterprise AI adoption and digital transformation in one of the world's fastest-growing technology markets.

To drive this vision, W2S Solutions has appointed Mui Hoon POH as Chairperson of W2S Solutions Southeast Asia. She will lead regional business development, investor engagement, and strategic partnerships, bringing her extensive leadership experience to help steer the company's next chapter of growth.

“We view Southeast Asia not simply as a growth market, but as a region where the right combination of technology, leadership, and business context can unlock tremendous value,” said Madhu Kesavan, Founder and Group CEO of W2S Solutions.“Mui Hoon's strategic mindset, regional insight, and cross-sector experience make her the ideal partner to help guide this next phase.”

With operations already established in India, the UAE, and San Francisco, W2S Solutions continues to build its global presence. The new Southeast Asia hub will focus on helping mid-market enterprises, often overlooked by traditional tech providers, achieve intelligent, scalable operations powered by AI.

Market signals support the company's move.

In the U.S., the private AI market is projected to surpass USD 80 billion by 2025.

In Southeast Asia, AI could contribute USD 1 trillion to GDP by 2030, with mid-sized enterprises leading adoption.

IDC estimates that by 2026, over 65% of Southeast Asian businesses will implement AI/ML tools, focusing on customer experience, supply chain management, predictive maintenance, and operational agility.

“W2S Solutions has built an impressive track record of delivering technically grounded, business-aligned solutions,” said Mui Hoon POH.“This next phase is not just about regional expansion - it's about creating enduring value by aligning AI capabilities with real-world priorities. I'm excited to support the company's strategic evolution and help shape a scaled, regionally trusted business.”

W2S Solutions has grown from its Indian roots into a global player serving clients across manufacturing, healthcare, energy, finance, education, and public sectors. The company now focuses on scaling its AI solutions, helping enterprises evolve from fragmented digital tools to connected, intelligent systems.

“We're building on the strength of our services foundation to expand into platform-driven solutions - so we can deliver even greater value, at scale, to enterprise clients,” added Madhu Kesavan.“Southeast Asia plays a critical role in that strategy, and Mui Hoon brings the perspective and steadiness to help us realise it.”

By appointing Mui Hoon POH, W2S Solutions demonstrates its long-term commitment to the region. Her strategic clarity and regional experience position her to lead with impact and help the company deliver enterprise-grade AI with relevance and trust.

About W2S Solutions

W2S Solutions is a global enterprise technology firm founded in India. The company specializes in AI integration, data engineering, and digital transformation. With over 200 professionals and operations in India, the UAE, the US, and now Southeast Asia, W2S helps mid-sized businesses and public institutions implement practical, scalable technology solutions.