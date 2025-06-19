403
Lakers' $10 Billion Sale Sets New Record And Signals Shift In Sports Business
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Buss family, owners of the Los Angeles Lakers since 1979, have agreed to sell their majority stake to Mark Walter, CEO of Guggenheim Partners and TWG Global, at a franchise valuation of $10 billion.
This transaction, confirmed by official sources and individuals familiar with the agreement, marks the highest price ever paid for a professional sports team. The deal does not include the Crypto Arena, which remains under separate ownership.
Mark Walter, already a significant figure in global sports, owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea Football Club, and stakes in several other sports organizations.
He first acquired a minority stake in the Lakers in 2021, purchasing about 26-27% for $1.35 billion, which valued the team at $5 billion at that time.
Walter's business background includes managing over $320 billion in assets at Guggenheim Partners, making him a leading figure in sports and finance.
The Lakers' sale comes after a period of rising NBA franchise values, driven by the league's new 11-year, $76-77 billion media rights deal with Disney, NBCUniversal , and Amazon.
This agreement, which begins with the 2025-26 season, will increase revenue for all NBA teams and has played a major role in boosting franchise valuations.
The average NBA team is now worth $4.66 billion, but the Lakers' $10 billion price sets them apart, exceeding the previous record $6.1 billion sale of the Boston Celtics earlier in 2025.
Lakers Sale Marks New Era in Sports Franchise Ownership
The Buss family, led by Dr. Jerry Buss and later his daughter Jeanie Buss, turned the Lakers into a global brand and won 11 NBA championships during their tenure.
The family originally purchased the team for $67.5 million, and their decision to sell required agreement from the majority of the six Buss siblings. Jeanie Buss will retain a minority interest and remain as team governor, providing continuity in leadership.
Several factors explain the record valuation: the Lakers' championship history, their global fan base, and their location in Los Angeles , the second-largest media market in the United States.
The new media rights deal adds further value by guaranteeing significant future revenue streams. Walter's proven record with the Dodgers, including multiple World Series titles and consistent success, reassures stakeholders of stable management.
This sale signals a shift in the sports business landscape, with institutional investors and established business leaders like Walter consolidating control of major franchises.
The deal sets a new benchmark for sports franchise valuations and will likely influence future transactions across all major leagues.
For the Lakers, the transition combines the legacy of the Buss family with Walter's business acumen, ensuring the franchise remains a key player in the evolving sports economy.
