IAEA Declares No Signs of Iran Developing Nuclear Weapon
(MENAFN) Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that there is no indication Iran is making a “systematic effort” to develop a nuclear weapon.
This announcement comes amid escalating conflict, as Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on Friday, claiming the country was close to achieving nuclear bomb capabilities. The two nations have since engaged in ongoing retaliatory attacks.
Contrasting views have emerged from the U.S. administration. President Donald Trump asserted on Tuesday that Iran was “very close” to acquiring a nuclear weapon, contradicting earlier remarks by his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who maintained that Iran “is not building” a bomb. Meanwhile, Iranian officials maintain that their nuclear activities are solely for peaceful purposes and are within their rights.
Speaking to a reporter on Tuesday, Grossi highlighted the ongoing debate about the timeline for Iran to produce a nuclear weapon, saying, “there is this competition about who is wrong or right about the time that would be needed.”
He clarified, “Certainly, it was not for tomorrow, maybe not a matter of years.”
Although Iran possesses sufficient enriched uranium, Grossi explained, converting this material into a functional nuclear weapon demands advanced technology and rigorous testing.
After more than 20 years of inspections at Iranian nuclear facilities, the UN agency “did not have… any proof of a systematic effort to move into a nuclear weapon” by Iran, Grossi emphasized.
He added, “What we are telling you is what we have been able to prove. The material is there. There have been, in the past, some activities related to the development of nuclear weapons, but we did not have, at this point, these elements.”
One day before Israel’s first strike, the IAEA adopted a resolution accusing Tehran of failing to meet its nuclear non-proliferation commitments. The agency pointed out that Iran had “repeatedly” failed to demonstrate that its nuclear materials were not being redirected for potential military use.
In response, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced last weekend that Tehran would reduce cooperation with the IAEA, criticizing the agency’s refusal to condemn Israel’s attacks on its nuclear sites. He declared that the UN watchdog’s stance “makes no sense.”
