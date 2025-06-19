Build A Prosperous F5.5G All-Optical Network Industry For New Growth In The AI Era

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In recent years, F5.5G all-optical networks have seen accelerated commercial deployment. In optical access, more than 70 carriers worldwide have launched 10 Gbps packages, and the large-scale commercial use of 10 Gbps all-optical broadband has paved the way for new AItoH services. In optical transmission, more than 240 networks, each operating at 400G, have been deployed worldwide. Meanwhile, the industry is exploring the construction of 1 ms latency metro networks for ensuring that end users can quickly access computing power over the cloud, enabling AItoB application innovation.

With AI poised to become the core driving force of the global digital economy and reshape life and production, global carriers are also actively embracing AI. In particular, frontrunners are transforming from connection service providers to connection + computing + application service providers. Li Peng, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales & Service said in his speech, "Homes and enterprises will become the most valuable scenarios in carriers' AI strategic transformation. Huawei hopes to work with the industry to promote the development of F5.5G all-optical networks, support deep cloud-intelligence-network-device collaboration, and drive the application of AI to households and industries, achieving win-win growth in the AI era."

In the AI era, the key to the growth of carriers' home broadband services is to provide end users with new values and sense of worthiness. Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, shared Huawei's latest innovations in F5.5G all-optical networks from four dimensions. He pointed out that, "To fully improve the sense of worthiness for home broadband users, and make bandwidth upgrades visible, differentiated experience assurance sensible, new home devices attainable, and new services more popular, Huawei has continuously innovated to help carriers build four-in-one high-value packages and provide users with ultimate AI application experiences."

Huawei's solution is upgraded in bandwidth upgrade, differentiated experience, new terminals, and rich home applications. The 50G PON solution supports upgrade to ultra-gigabit and 10 Gigabit. Besides, Huawei improves the end-to-end network capabilities to provide high-value users with differentiated experience assurance. In addition, Huawei's new terminal - AI home hub - as a smart home hub for users and offers rich intelligent applications based on home AI interaction entry. Meanwhile, Huawei and carriers are jointly exploring the construction of 1 ms latency all-optical metro networks, allowing users to access cloud computing resources and AI applications through deterministic low-latency networks.

