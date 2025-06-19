ZTE CDO Cui Li At MWC25 Shanghai: Digital And Intelligent Evolution, Usher In A New Era Of AI Civilization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In her keynote speech at the "The Techco Transformation: Pioneering the Next Era of Innovation" session, Cui Li shared her insights under the theme "Digital and Intelligent Evolution: Usher in a New Era of AI Civilization". She underscored that large AI models have triggered a global wave of intelligent revolution, driving continuous innovations and breakthroughs across technological iterations and ecosystem development. Emphasizing the enduring priorities within AI advancement, she asserted that the focus will remain unwavering: efficient infrastructure, optimized algorithms, and practical applications. In alignment with this trajectory, ZTE prioritizes computing infrastructure, algorithm optimization, and edge-terminal collaboration. Through relentless innovation, ZTE is committed to advancing the democratization of computing and AI, laying a solid foundation for the intelligent transformation of various industries.

Driven by innovation, ZTE strives to build an intelligent foundation integrating "network, computing, and energy". Centered on data, algorithms, and technology, the company pursues multidimensional evolution to unleash greater intelligent value. Adhering to the core philosophy of "AI for All", ZTE integrates AI deeply with ICT to build a full-stack and full-scenario intelligent computing solution. Additionally, the company is actively driving the adoption of AI across consumer, home, and industry scenarios, accelerating AI democratization. Cui Li stated that ZTE will continue to enhance the competitiveness of its products and solutions, build a more integrated ecosystem with the its partners, and foster deeper convergence and innovation of AI and ICT. Together with ecosystem partners, ZTE aims to address the challenges of privacy, security, and ethics in AI, so as to create an open, collaborative, and trustworthy ecosystem and promote digital and intelligent advancements across all industries, opening up a new era of civilization.

At the GTI Summit . Shanghai 2025, Cui Li delivered a speech titled "Intelligent Connectivity, Infinite Future", and was invited to the official release ceremony of China Mobile 5G-A Enablement for the Trifecta of New Information Consumption Services White Paper and other innovation initiatives. In her speech, Cui Li shared ZTE's systematic exploration, practical achievements, and strategic insights across three dimensions: advanced connectivity, intelligent computing for all, and deployment on edges and terminals.

In terms of advanced connectivity, ZTE collaborates with partners to drive network technology evolution from 5G to 5G-A and eventually to 6G, building the neural hub for the intelligent era. Regarding intelligent computing, ZTE focuses on hardware, software, and data to build efficient infrastructure, enable effective implementation, and enhance intelligence. As a result, the company maximizes the value of data, and significantly advances AI for all. As for deployment on edges and terminals, adhering to the "AI for All" philosophy, ZTE has launched a full-stack, full-scenario intelligent solution, contributing to reduced costs, higher efficiency, and lower carbon emissions of the entire society. In her speech, Cui Li emphasized that the world of intelligent connectivity is not a solo of technology, but a symphony played by the entire ecosystem. ZTE will join hands with global partners to further democratize AI and other new technologies, and empower the digital and intelligent transformation of various industries, ultimately shaping a future with ubiquitous connectivity, boundless intelligence, and infinite possibilities.

