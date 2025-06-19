Architectural Coatings Global Markets Report 2024-2031: Competitive Landscape, Divestments, Mergers And Acquisitions, New Market Entrants, And Product Introductions/Enhancements
This study analyzes the architectural coatings market from different perspectives. The primary segmentation is by region because construction sector trends/growth, customer preferences, and distribution trends vary significantly across regions, influencing the dynamics.
We dive deeper into trends between DIYers and professional contractors and highlight customer differences in various regions. Other key subsegments covered in the analysis include new construction versus repainting, residential versus non-residential, and interior and exterior paint applications. The study aims to capture how these trends impact the development of various coating products, formulations, and technological advancements in the architectural coatings market. The publisher also highlights the types of paints used in multiple building substrates, such as wood, metal, and masonry.
Chemistries and technologies predominantly used and poised for growth during the forecast period are discussed with relevance to substrate types, such as wood, metal, and masonry. Competitive landscape, divestments, mergers and acquisitions, new market entrants, and product introductions/enhancements are analyzed. The analysis concludes by discussing three growth opportunities for stakeholders in the architectural coatings market.
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Architectural Coatings Market
Disruptive Technologies
Why : Due to tight construction timelines, builders, painters, and customers need to complete painting on time. This has led to significant product developments that speed the painting process. Repainting is another major market where ease of application, choice of color, and type of paint continue to be crucial.
Analyst Perspective : Paint formulators are making significant progress in helping customers with the paint selection and application process. Peelable paints, single-layer paints, and wet-on-wet paints are gaining more market penetration as they simplify the painting process. It is also becoming critical to help customers speed up their color selection process. Simulation tools, real-time color matching tools, and software solutions to offer highly customizable color shades, finishes, tones, and textures will assist customers in their selection processes, thereby speeding up the decision-making process.
Transformative Megatrends
Why : Safety is key in the architectural coatings market, especially for indoor applications. Enhancing indoor air quality is a vital focus area for coating formulators. The transition from solvent to low-volatile organic compound (VOC) coatings, such as waterborne, high solids, and radiation-curable formulations, has progressed over the past few decades. Recent focus has been on safety regarding the use of hazardous chemicals in paints.
Analyst Perspective : Regulations worldwide are compelling the elimination of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), chromates, and dimethylformamide, among others, in coating formulations. This opens opportunities to develop new/alternative chemistries for resins, additives, and pigments in coatings. The development of bio-based/renewable coating formulations is gaining interest as formulators work to eliminate harmful environmental impurities in the process, reduce carbon emissions in the environment, or improve the energy efficiency of buildings as they are garnering interest.
Industry Convergence
Why : Initiatives to improve paint and coating recycling have been gaining popularity in several market segments, and it has become a focus area as sparingly used architectural paints are often wasted and end up in landfills or being incinerated. Stakeholders are working to establish a circular economy for paints, where the collection, recycling, and production of valuable paints or other products can happen seamlessly.
Analyst Perspective : Establishing a circular economy will involve collaborations between paint formulators and industry groups/companies that reclaim, sort, and refine used paints. Paint formulators such as AkzoNobel are developing paints with up to 35% recycled content. Groups and entities involved in testing and certifying recycled paints will also play a crucial role in the future.
Key questions the study aims to answer:
- How does the value chain in the architectural coatings market work? What are the drivers and restraints for architectural coatings? How big is the architectural coatings market in terms of volume and revenue, and what applications present growth opportunities? How are the construction industry dynamics (new construction and renovation) impacting the adoption and demand for various coatings? How are the companies placed in the architectural coatings market, and what are the competitive aspects?
Forecast Analysis
- The global architectural paints and coatings market has been recovering from the impact of the pandemic. It is likely to experience robust growth during the medium and long term of the forecast period. There has been a surge in demand for paints with dirt-repelling properties, self-healing, self-cleaning, antimicrobial properties, and superior weather resistance. Environmentally sustainable products such as VOC-free paints, coatings that improve indoor air quality, and bio-based and renewable paint formulations are gaining traction. A growing focus is developing paints that improve sustainability beyond VOC emissions and bio-based raw materials. Companies are developing paints that help buildings reduce energy consumption, such as cool/white/heat reflecting coatings. Integrating high-end digital services using user-friendly tools and platforms is becoming a key competitive aspect to match consumer expectations with product formulation and color matching capabilities of coating companies. VR, AR, and AI will be crucial in the coating formulation landscape during the forecast period. Customers increasingly look to reduce time spent on painting activities, and formulators are trying to achieve this by developing quick-drying paints, wet-on-wet-on-wet coatings, single-layer paints, and primer-less paints. These developments will likely result in a higher mix of premium coating solutions. However, these products eventually reduce the number of coatings required per building, bringing down the volumes. The expects the rising share of powder and coil coatings (excluded in the scope of this report) within architectural applications during the forecast period to deter the volumes of coatings.
Growth Drivers
- The increasing share of premium products boosts revenues. The construction industry growth across regions accelerates the demand for coatings. Refurbishment activities spur coatings demand.
Growth Restraints
- The surge in demand for factory-applied coatings deters demand for traditional coatings. The trend toward prefabricated or modular construction deters demand for traditional coatings. The rising popularity of single-layer coatings and primer-less paints deters volume growth. Alternatives to paint are recording growth in popularity among consumers.
Growth Opportunity Universe in the Architectural Coatings Market
- Adopt a Wider View of Sustainability Pursue Digitization and eCommerce Bundle Services
Key Competitors
- Sherwin-Williams Akzo Nobel Dunn-Edwards (Nippon) Benjamin Moore Behr Paint Company (Masco) Tnemec Company Inc. Cloverdale Paint RPM International Inc Pittsburg Paint Company (American Industrial Partners) PPG Industries (Latin America) Sherwin-Williams Akzo Nobel Hempel Nippon Paint Holdings Jotun PPG Teknos Oy DAW SE Brillux GmbH & Co. KG Kansai Helios Coatings GmbH Colortek (Kassaa Group) Berger Paints Akzo Nobel Asian Paints Hempel Jotun Nippon Paint Holdings PPG 3Trees (SKSHU) KCC Corporation Guangdong Maydos Building Materials Limited Company Kansai Paint Co Ltd SK Kaken Co. Ltd TOA Paint Noroa Paints & Coatings (Noroo Holdings) Akzo Nobel Asian Paints Hempel Jotun PPG Berger Paints Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd JSW Paints Indigo Paints Shalimar Paints Birla Opus Paint (Grasim Industries) Colortek (Kassaa Group) Nippon Paint Holdings Guangdong Maydos Building Materials Ltd Co. Noroa Paints & Coatings (Noroo Holdings)
