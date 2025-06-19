Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Bali Flights
Dhaka: Despite a volcanic eruption in Indonesia causing widespread flight disruptions across the region, flights from the UAE to Bali remain unaffected.
The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, located on Flores Island in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, caused ash clouds that disrupted air travel to and from Bali, a popular Southeast Asian tourist destination.
However, as of Wednesday (June 18), Emirates and Etihad flights from the UAE to Bali were running on schedule.
Flights EK368, EK398 (Emirates) and EY476 (Etihad) were either already in flight, had landed, or were preparing to depart, with no reported delays.
Volcanic ash is a known hazard for aircraft engines and can severely impact flight safety, leading to several regional airlines suspending operations.
Air India's flight AI2145, bound for Bali, was advised to return mid-air due to the deteriorating conditions. Flights by Jetstar and Air New Zealand were also cancelled as a precaution.
Despite Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport remaining open, numerous departures to cities including Delhi, Singapore, and Pudong (Shanghai) were cancelled. In nearby Flores Island, flights were grounded entirely due to the proximity to the volcanic ash cloud.
While travel across parts of Southeast Asia has been impacted, UAE residents heading to Bali can continue with their travel plans - for now - with flights currently unaffected. However, travellers are advised to check airline schedules regularly, as volcanic activity can shift and air safety guidelines may change quickly.
