403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ROSHN GROUP launches first phase of sales for ALDANAH, offering 1000+ units for a new way of living in Dhahran
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) RIYADH, 18 June 2025: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, has launched the first phase of sales for ALDANAH, its destination community in Dhahran, introducing more than 1,000 new, high-quality modern homes within an integrated community that will offer more than 2,000 homes upon completion.
The first phase of ALDANAH offers a diverse range of floor plans and çaçade types, including standard and premium villas, in addition to duplexes. Customers can immerse themselves in ALDA’AH’s new way of living through on-site show villas in ALDANAH sales center.
ALDANAH is holistically designed to offer residents vibrant and healthy lifestyles while fostering the growth of family-friendly communities. A rich array of amenities, including mosques, community centers, retail and commercial areas, and schools, is all within the community. More than 145,000 sqm of the pr’ject’s total footprint will be dedicated to urban green space, accompanied by naturally shaded and pedestrian-friendly living streets, connecting residents with nature.
Residents also benefit from ROSH’ Group’s unrivalled community management, maintenance, and scheduled services for public amenities through the Community App. This service ecosystem ensures that public areas are attractive and safe.
ALDANAH is strategically located in the heart of Greater Dammam, at the confluence of Dammam, Dhahran, and Al Khobar, next to King Abdulaziz Road and just 35 minutes from King Fahd International Airport.
Dr Khalid Johar, ROSHN Group Acting Chief Executive Office“, said: “We continue to build on the momentum of ALDANA’ community’s groundbreaking as we reach another milestone with the launch of sales. The strategic location of ALDANAH and its regionally inspired designs, combined with the integrated amenities and the sustainable green spine, reflec’ ROSHN Group’s commitment to developing destinations that enhance quality of life and contribute to the achievement of Saudi Vision 2”30 objectives.”
The first phase of ALDANAH offers a diverse range of floor plans and çaçade types, including standard and premium villas, in addition to duplexes. Customers can immerse themselves in ALDA’AH’s new way of living through on-site show villas in ALDANAH sales center.
ALDANAH is holistically designed to offer residents vibrant and healthy lifestyles while fostering the growth of family-friendly communities. A rich array of amenities, including mosques, community centers, retail and commercial areas, and schools, is all within the community. More than 145,000 sqm of the pr’ject’s total footprint will be dedicated to urban green space, accompanied by naturally shaded and pedestrian-friendly living streets, connecting residents with nature.
Residents also benefit from ROSH’ Group’s unrivalled community management, maintenance, and scheduled services for public amenities through the Community App. This service ecosystem ensures that public areas are attractive and safe.
ALDANAH is strategically located in the heart of Greater Dammam, at the confluence of Dammam, Dhahran, and Al Khobar, next to King Abdulaziz Road and just 35 minutes from King Fahd International Airport.
Dr Khalid Johar, ROSHN Group Acting Chief Executive Office“, said: “We continue to build on the momentum of ALDANA’ community’s groundbreaking as we reach another milestone with the launch of sales. The strategic location of ALDANAH and its regionally inspired designs, combined with the integrated amenities and the sustainable green spine, reflec’ ROSHN Group’s commitment to developing destinations that enhance quality of life and contribute to the achievement of Saudi Vision 2”30 objectives.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment