Safe Software Expands International Footprint With Operations In The UK And Ireland

London, U.K., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Software (Safe), the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform, is excited to announce the strategic expansion of its business operations to the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's global growth trajectory, deepening its commitment to supporting clients across Europe by offering local expertise and presence.

With a mission to help organizations across the globe do more with data, Safe has experienced accelerated growth over the last several years. The move to establish its foothold in the UK and Ireland reflects the company's impressive progress on its path to achieve its goal of hitting $250M in revenue by 2028.

“Our customers are tackling complex, high-volume data challenges across industries, and they rely on our FME Platform, from Form to Flow to Realize, to turn data into action,” said Don Murray, CEO of Safe Software.“By expanding into the UK and the EU, we're both strengthening support for our growing customer base and deepening collaboration with our partners, ensuring faster response times, tailored solutions, and end-to-end success throughout the entire data journey.”

The new European operations serve as hubs for customer and partner support, innovation, and increased collaboration across the region. This announcement represents a key step in the company's long-term vision to scale its global team that is passionate about helping customers solve the world's toughest problems with data. Safe Software is now hiring across a range of roles in the UK and Ireland.

To learn more about what life at Safe is like and to view open opportunities, please visit:

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, real-time stream data, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it. For more information, visit safe.com .

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software's international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Elan Paris DGPR 778 988 6525