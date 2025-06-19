EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): ESG/Miscellaneous

SBTi approves ANDRITZ's ambitious climate targets

19.06.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

GRAZ, JUNE 19, 2025. International technology group ANDRITZ has reached a significant milestone in its climate action journey. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has officially approved the company's near-term climate targets. This validation confirms that ANDRITZ's decarbonization plans are aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement and grounded in the latest climate science. Targets at a glance ANDRITZ commits to:

Reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 42% by 2030 (from a 2023 base year). This includes emissions generated directly by the company as well as emissions from purchased electricity and heat from suppliers. Reducing absolute scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% over the same period. These include, among others, emissions from the energy consumed by machinery and systems delivered by ANDRITZ during their lifetime operation. These emissions account for a significant portion of the company's total emissions. ANDRITZ targets aligned with most stringent standard The SBTi confirmed that ANDRITZ's scope 1 and 2 target aligns with the 1.5°C trajectory, the most stringent standard currently recognized by the initiative. This classification confirms that ANDRITZ's climate action plans meet international best practice and are consistent with the latest climate science. SBTi approval reinforces ANDRITZ's role in industrial decarbonization “We are very pleased with the SBTi's approval. As a technology company, we recognize our responsibility in advancing the green transition both by supporting our customers with innovative solutions and by reducing our own emissions. This recognition confirms that we are taking the right steps, guided by climate science," said ANDRITZ CEO Joachim Schönbeck. The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and WWF. It helps companies set science-based emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement. ANDRITZ's approved targets are published on the SBTi website: – End – FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT Niklas Jelinek Media Relations ... andritz ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries. As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company's growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers' plants over their entire life cycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.

